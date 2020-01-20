Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: Interaction of PM Modi with Students to be held Today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020

Today, that is 20th January 2020 is going to be an important day for all students, teachers and parents as Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact on Pariksha pe charcha event. This would be the third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha which is organised at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi and will begin around 11 am. The program will be broadcasted in YouTube.

Prime Minister would cooperate with students, teachers and parents to share the appreciated tips to ensure students take the forthcoming board and entrance examinations in calm state.

There will be total of 2000 students and teachers who will attend the event. It should be noted that 1050 students included have been selected through the essay competition. The official web page to get more details on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 is https://www.mygov.in/campaigns/pariksha-pe-charcha-2020/ .

PM Modi had tweeted, “we will once again have all-embracing discussions and insightful conversations on a wide range of subjects relating to examinations, especially how to remain happy as well as stress during exam season. Inviting you all to join “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020!”.

Lakhs of students, parents and teachers shared the inputs and suggesstions in the run up to ‘Pariksha pe charcha 2020’. The inputs and suggestions given by all are enormously valuable giving the depth insights on the pressing issue of before the exam, exam day and after the exam.

There are students who will get the chance to ask the questions from PM Modi have been selected through the essay competition. There were five subjects on essay which are Balance is Beneficial, Gratitude is Great, Examining Exams, Our Duties, You future depends on your aspirations and your take.

According to the official report, the organizers have received around 2.6 lakh entries from students in 2020. In the previous year, it was approx. 1.4 lakh entries. It has seen lot of enthusiasm and anticipation among the students t receive the tips and answers on questions to give the exam in the relaxed manner.

Also read, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Students At Pariksha Pe Charcha Event | CNN News18" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4jTavcBISZI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More