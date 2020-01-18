NVS Admit Card 2020 Released at nvsadmissionclassnine.in, Exam Conducted on 8th February

NVS or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is an organisation which is based in New Delhi. This organisation is autonomous and it comes under the department of school education literacy. It was founded by Rajiv Gandhi in 1985 with one aim to see the future of India literate and bright.

‘Pragyanam Brahma’ (Pure knowledge is God) is the slogan that stays with this organisation. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas or JNV is being run by NVS, JNV is one of those systems of alternative schools which prefers giving admission to the talented students especially to the ones who belong to the rural sector of the country.

NVS has released the admit card for Class 9 Admissions 2020, which is available for the downloading by candidates on official website. www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in is the official link for NVS where the admit card can be downloaded.

Class 9 admit card for the year 2020 has been released on 17th January 2020 by the authorities of NVS. Candidates will be required to appear for the exams in order to get admission, for which they will need an admit card. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exams without producing an admit card.

NVS Class 9 admission 2020: Exam details

On 8th February 2020, the selection test shall be conducted JNV of the given district. Candidates might also be asked to appear for the test at other allotted centres by JNV.

A candidate has to answer for a 100 marks paper. The time given for appearing is 2 hours and 30 minutes. Also, the students have to answer in the OMR sheet.

The medium of language for answering the questions in the exam is English or Hindi depending upon the selection by the students.

The questions asked in the exam shall be of class 8 difficulty level and subjects such as English, Mathematics, General Science and Hindi would be covered in the paper.

NVS Class 9 admission 2020: Important information

It is important for the students to remember their user id and password so them to log in.

They must keep a hard copy of the admit card also, in case it is required at in future.

For even the smallest detail along with the results of the examination, one must visit the official website.

The date of the results shall be notified at the Vidyalaya notice board and at the official websites too.

Also, the selected students shall be notified via SMS and Speed Post too.

FAQs:

Question: When is the selection test for class 9 admission 2020 at NVS?

Answer: The selection test for Class 9 Admissions 2020 at NVS is on 8th of February 2020.

Question: From where a candidate can download admit card for class 9 admission?

Answer: A candidate can download an admit card by visiting www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

Question: When will the exam be conducted?

Answer: The exam will be conducted on 8th February 2020.

Question: What is the duration of the exam?

Answer: The duration of the exam will be 2.30 hours.

Read More