Life – A Reason to Smile

Sometimes in life we feel so blue.

Sticking to our pains as strong as glue.

Desolated, broken, miserable we feel.

With this life, we think we can never deal.

Just give a thought about the rest of the world.

Where books have never been seen.

Where work is to just wait and hope.

Where education is a never fulfilled dream.

Just give a thought about the rest of the world.

Where a day’s meal is a wild imagination.

Where clothes is an intangible object.

Where roof is the vast blue sky.

Just give a thought about the rest of the world.

Where wives lost the privilege to adorn themselves.

Where kids can no more feel their mother’s lap.

Where brothers no longer can tease their sisters.

Where parents can never bless their children.

Where people have never known the word “Love”.

Now, give a thought about your pain.

Which you thought was a binding chain.

Do you still feel the same??

Sometimes in life we feel so blue.

But always remember,

Somewhere someone is struggling more than you.

