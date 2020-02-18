IMS Ghaziabad | An Unforgettable Journey of Learning!

For me, IMS Ghaziabad is a hub of knowledge where we get to learn many things here and is diverse in nature. We meet many known personalities and many of our alumni are working in higher positions of their companies across the country.

Every year IMS Ghaziabad conducts many conferences, seminars, workshops, training programme which ultimately makes us aware of the corporate culture. Recently we got the opportunity to meet Padma Bhushan Dr Uma Sharma through an event organised on 16th January 2020, under the lecture-demonstration series of SPIC MACAY.

A special workshop on the theme – Design Thinking was also conducted. The objective of the workshop was to sensitize future entrepreneurs and start-ups.

IMS Ghaziabad conducts international conference in every domain like marketing, Finance, HR, IT.

Recently it conducted informative Alumni Talk series with Alumnus Mr Punit Mehrotra – Senior VP- HSBC Bank.

We are also provided with the training programme on ACE Equity, ACE MF and knowledge Portal, a certification programme on MS- Office, a certificate training programme on CMIE’s Prowess.

Seminars like “Container Corporation (CONCOR) & India, Data Analysis with Advance Excel, Placement Readiness Enhancement Programme, commodity awareness programme etc are conducted in IMS Ghaziabad from time to time.

To know more about IMS Ghaziabad join, [Official] IMS Ghaziabad Admission Query Thread – 2020-22

-Shalini Singh (PGDM 2019-21)

