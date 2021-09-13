IIM UPDATE: IIM-C Emends Admission Parameters
Aspirants to IIMs may welcome more accessible criteria in one of the country’s most sought-after B-schools. IIM Calcutta has released its criteria for the two-year PGDM program to admit the class of 2024.
What are the parameters in IIM-C’s admission procedure for the next batch?
- The B-school has set the overall merit score at 90.
- CAT 2021 percentile for the general category will be 85th percentile. The sectional cut-offs are – QA (Quantitative Ability) is 75th percentile while VA/RC (verbal ability and Reading Comprehension) and DI/LR (Data Integration and Logical Ability) are 80th percentile each.
- The school will weigh in the CAT 2021 score, 10th, and 12th-grade marks, besides gender diversity, for the PI (Personal Interview) rounds.
- Candidates with work experience of thirty-one to thirty-six months by January 31, 2022, will earn up to eight points. Those who have worked fewer than twelve months do not score any points for work experience.
- To shortlist students for the class of 2024, IIM-C will tabulate their performances in CAT 2021, personal interviews, work experience, and academic and gender diversities.
What norms have changed in IIM-C’s acceptance for the class of 2024?
- The school will not consider Under-graduation scores for the incoming batch starting in 2022.
- The institute has done away with the WAT (Written Ability Test) round. This change relaxes the overall score by 10%, thus making the maximum merit score 90%.
- Academics and Diversity weightage now stands at 29 out of 85.
- The tenth score stands at 10 points out of 85.
- The twelfth-grade score stands at 15 points each out of 85.
The school will continue to relax cut-offs for reserved categories per Government norms.
Due to the pandemic and COVID-19 guidelines, IIM-C will likely conduct the PI rounds virtually for the next batch.
All the best!
