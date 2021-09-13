IIM UPDATE: IIM-C Emends Admission Parameters

Aspirants to IIMs may welcome more accessible criteria in one of the country’s most sought-after B-schools. IIM Calcutta has released its criteria for the two-year PGDM program to admit the class of 2024.

What are the parameters in IIM-C’s admission procedure for the next batch?

The B-school has set the overall merit score at 90.

CAT 2021 percentile for the general category will be 85th percentile. The sectional cut-offs are – QA (Quantitative Ability) is 75th percentile while VA/RC (verbal ability and Reading Comprehension) and DI/LR (Data Integration and Logical Ability) are 80th percentile each.

The school will weigh in the CAT 2021 score, 10th, and 12th-grade marks, besides gender diversity, for the PI (Personal Interview) rounds.

Candidates with work experience of thirty-one to thirty-six months by January 31, 2022, will earn up to eight points. Those who have worked fewer than twelve months do not score any points for work experience.

To shortlist students for the class of 2024, IIM-C will tabulate their performances in CAT 2021, personal interviews, work experience, and academic and gender diversities.

What norms have changed in IIM-C’s acceptance for the class of 2024?

The school will not consider Under-graduation scores for the incoming batch starting in 2022.

The institute has done away with the WAT (Written Ability Test) round. This change relaxes the overall score by 10%, thus making the maximum merit score 90%.

Academics and Diversity weightage now stands at 29 out of 85.

The tenth score stands at 10 points out of 85.

The twelfth-grade score stands at 15 points each out of 85.

The school will continue to relax cut-offs for reserved categories per Government norms.

Due to the pandemic and COVID-19 guidelines, IIM-C will likely conduct the PI rounds virtually for the next batch.

