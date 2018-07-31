DFCCIL Recruitment 2018: DFCCIL Notification Out

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) 2018: Recruitment Notice Out

DFCCIL INVITES applications for recruitment through ON-LINE MODE to the posts of Executives, Jr. Executives (Technicians), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in various disciplines, as per the details given in complete notification. View Official Notification Here!

Opening and Closing Date for Online Registration of Applications 01-08-2018 to 31-08-2018 Tentative Dates for Computer Based Test (CBT) 01-10-2018 to 05-10-2018

General Information About DFCCIL

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), is a schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Undertaking under the administrative control of Government of India (Ministry of Railways). It is the most ambitious and one of the biggest project in infrastructure sector, set-up to build high capacity and high speed rail freight corridors along the golden quadrilateral and its diagonals.

DFCCIL Posts Available and Vacancies for 2018

Post 1: Executive

Scale Rs. 12600-32500 (Pre-revised IDA Pay Scale) (E-0)

Stream/Discipline: Executive (Civil), Executive/Electrical, Executive/Signal and Telecommunication, Executive/Operating (Station Master & Controller)

Total Vacancies: ~327

Post 2: Junior Executives

Scale Rs. 10000-25000 (Pre-revised IDA Pay Scale) (N-5) (Technicians)

Junior Executive (Grade-III) /Civil (Artisan), Junior Executive (Grade-III) /Electrical, Junior Executive (Grade-III)/Signal and Telecommunication

Total Vacancies: ~349

Post 3: Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

Scale: Rs. 6000-12000 (Pre-revised IDA Pay Scale) (N-1)

Stream/Discipline: Multi-Tasking Staff (Grade-IV)/Civil (Trackman), Multi-Tasking Staff (Grade-IV)/Electrical (Helper), Multi-Tasking Staff (Grade-IV)/S&T (Helper), Multi-Tasking Staff (Grade-IV)/Operating (Pointsman/Gateman)

Total Vacancies: ~896

For detailed eligibility, scale and exam mode details, refer to the official DFCCIL Notification here.

Important Points to Note for DFCCIL Application

1] A Candidate can apply for more than one post. However at the time of the filling of the application, the candidate must ensure that he is applying for single post in Cluster “A”, “B” or “C”, since the examination for all the posts in a Cluster will be organised at the same time/day.

CLUSTER – A CLUSTER – B CLUSTER – C 1. Executive/Civil

2. Executive/Electrical

3. Executive/Signal & Telecommunication

4. Executive/Operating

(Station Master & Controller) 1. Jr. Executive /Civil

2. Jr. Executive/Electrical

3. Jr. Executive/S&T 1. Multi-Tasking Staff/Civil (Trackman)

2. Multi-Tasking Staff/Electrical (Helper)

3. Multi-Tasking Staff/S&T (Helper)

4. Multi-Tasking Staff/Operating (Pointsman/ Gateman)

2] The applicant should possess the minimum qualification as on the closing date of application i.e. 31st August, 2018 & therefore candidates awaiting result will be considered as possessing incomplete qualification and their application will not be accepted.

3] Candidates applying for MTS Posts will have to submit single application form for all of the posts, duly indicating the order of preference for the categories. It is compulsory for the candidate to give the priority of categories. Once the choice is made, it shall be final and cannot be changed.

4] Age Limit: 18-30 years for all posts except Multi-Tasking Staff for whom age limit is 18 – 33 years (as on 01st July, 2018). The upper age-limit is relaxable as per Govt. of India orders issued from time to time. For relaxation in age limit check the detailed notification.

5] Application Fee Structure:

Fee Payable (non-refundable) for each post is to be deposited ONLINE by the candidates, as under:

S. No. Post/Category Application Fees* 1 Executive (UR/OBC) Rs.900.00 2 Jr. Executive(UR/OBC) Rs.700.00 3 MTS/Unskilled(UR/OBC) Rs.500.00

Scheme of DFCCIL Examination

i) The Computer Based Test (ON-LINE MODE) will be conducted in two/three sessions on a single day of 2 hours duration. The examination paper will contain questions as under:

a) For Executives will contain total 120 objective type questions containing 96 questions related to post/ discipline for which the candidate has applied, 12 questions on General Knowledge and 12 questions on reasoning.

b) For Junior Executives – The standard of questions for the online examination will be generally in conformity with the educational standards and/or minimum technical qualifications prescribed for the posts. The question papers will be of Objective type with Multiple Choice and are likely to include the question pertaining to General Knowledge/Awareness, Arithmetic, General Intelligence and reasoning, General Science and Technical ability. The question paper will have 120 questions.

c) For MTS – The question papers will be Objective Multiple Choice Type. The standard of questions for the online examination will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The Questions will be objective in nature with aim to assess General Knowledge/Awareness, Mathematics and reasoning etc. The question paper will have 120 question.

ii) There shall be negative marking in Computer Based Test and marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer @ ¼ (0.25) mark for each wrong answer.

Read more about exam details and mode of selection in the official notification.

Perks & Allowances/Posting Location/Bond Details

i) Perks & Allowances: HRA/Leased Accommodation, Liberal Company Medical Facility, LTC, Basket of Allowances with cafeteria approach and other fringe benefits. Superannuation Benefits Schemes are also in the offing.

ii) Place of Posting: Anywhere on DFCCIL’s projects/establishments/offices. iii) Career prospects: The selected candidates will have promising opportunities for promotion to higher grades, as per promotion policy of the Company.

iv) Candidate will have to executive the Service Bond, wherever applicable as per the norms of DFCCIL, at the time of joining.

