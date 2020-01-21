Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Last Date to Apply 22nd January at cr.indianrailways.gov.in

Central Railway Recruitment 2019

Candidates who are interested in working with central railway should note that tomorrow that is 22nd January 2020 is the last date to submit the application form.

Central railway has released around 2562 vacancies for the apprentice posts. Interested candidates should visit the official website which is cr.indianrailways.gov.in for all the recruitment details.

Important Dates

Candidates should be aware of important dates released by Central Railway which are as follows:-

The application process begins from 23rd December 2019 The last date to submit application form is 22nd January 2020 Examination date has not yet been published, candidates should keep checking the official website for updates.

Application Process

Candidates can follow below mentioned steps to submit the application for the posts vacant in Central Railway:-

Candidates would need to visit the official website of central railway. There would be a recruitment section on the home page, which needs to be clicked. A new application window will be open and registration would be required. Once the registration is complete, candidates can fill the application form. The application form can be saved and print out can be taken for the future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

It is mandatory for all the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by Central Railway. They are as follows:-

Candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age as on 01st January 2020. Candidates must have passed the 10th class from any recognized university. It is necessary that the candidate should have a certificate in National Trade – Vocational Training from National Council for Vocational training.

Candidates would be selected on the basis of merit which will be calculated by adding the matriculation marks scored and the marks in ITI apprentice examination. It would be calculated by authorities in the ratio of 1:1.

<noscript><iframe title="Central Railway Apprentice Online Form 2020, RRC CR Mumbai Apprentice Form Fill Up 2020 - अभी देखें" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-KrTdOKBAW0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More