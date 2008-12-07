Blood donation camp held at Great Lakes

aWe all are an educated lot and know the realities and myths associated with donating blood. If we do not set an example, who will? It was really nice to see so many of us actively showing solidarity for the cause. We hope this attempt will help save a few lives and for that we are happy. a, said Suvadip Das, one of the students.

The donors were checked for any specific abnormalities before the blood was taken. Most of the students were deemed as capable of donating; a few were rejected, mostly on account of lower hemoglobin count in the blood stream. Blood donation is a safe process and in normal cases about 350 ml to 500 ml of blood is extracted per person . Donated plasma is replaced after 2-3 days. Red blood cells are replaced by bone marrow into the circulatory system at a slower rate, on average 36 days in healthy adult males. These replacement rates are the basis of how frequently a donor can give blood.