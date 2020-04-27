10 Things to Know About NMAT Exam Pattern

The NMAT is an online national level MBA examination which is conducted each year for admissions to the NMIMS University as well as other business schools in the country.

Unlike many other entrance exams which are standardized, NMAT is candidate friendly and allows the candidates to choose their preferred date for the exam during the testing window, self-schedule the test, the appointment date, the time as well as the venue depending upon the availability of seats at the different test centers.

The exam is conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council, and those who wish to appear for it can do so thrice within a 75-day test window.

10 Things One Must Know About the NMAT Examination Pattern

Since it is this exam that determines admission to a management program at the NMIMS University as well as other business schools in the country, it is important to be fully prepared before appearing for it.

While going over reference books is a good idea, it is most important to know the exact syllabus along with the pattern of the examination.

Here are ten things that one should know about the pattern of the NMAT examination:

Sections Covered in the Exam: There are a total of 3 sections covered in the NMAT paper, and these sections are Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. Division of Questions: Each of the three sections has a different number of questions; there are 32 questions under Language Skills, 48 under Quantitative Skills, and 40 under Logical Reasoning. Total Number of Questions: There are a total of 120 questions in the NMAT exam. Total Marks: The NMAT paper carries a total of 120 marks. Duration of the Exam: The NMAT exam will be conducted over a period of 120 minutes or 2 hours, with 22 minutes allotted for Language Skills, 60 minutes for Quantitative Skills and 38 minutes for Logical Reasoning. Syllabus: The three sections will cover different topics, and some of the topics included in each section are as follows- Language Skills: Jumbled Sentences, Phrasal Verbs, Fill In The Blanks, Use Of Antonyms, Synonyms, Idioms, etc. Quantitative Skills: Algebra, Trigonometry, Bar Graph, Statistics, Pie Chart, Mensuration, etc. Logical Reasoning: Puzzles, Family tree, Critical reasoning, Course of actions, Coding and decoding, etc. Type of Questions: All the questions of the NMAT examination are in the MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) format. Language of the Exam: Since the NMAT exam is conducted in different parts of the country, it is in the English language. Marking Scheme: For every correct answer, one mark shall be awarded. Negative Marking: There is no negative marking for an incorrect answer or an unattempted question.

Candidates have the choice to attempt the sections in any order they like, and they can also move to the next section before the allotted time expires.

As mentioned above, the candidates will have to attempt the three sections within their allotted time.

