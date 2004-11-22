Interesting article. Nice read, especially if you are not HBS material :D



Why Harvard Is Bad for Wall Street

Obscure Economic Indicators Part 6: Harvard Business

School graduates on Wall Street.

By Daniel Gross

Posted Friday, Nov. 19, 2004, at 2:10 PM PT



The bright young things from Harvard Business School

are making their way to Wall Street in droves. Some 26

percent of the HBS class of 2004 took stock-market

related jobs, up from 23 percent of the class of 2003.

I guess that means it's time to sell.



Consultant Ray Soifer (Harvard MBA, 1965) has been

tallying the career paths of fellow HBS alumni for

several years, and what he has discovered confirms

what every Yalie has always suspected: Harvard is bad

for America. (The raw data since 1998 can be seen at

the HBS Web site. Click here, pick a year in the left

window, and then select "by industry" in the right

window. Before 1998, the information was published in

an alumni magazine.) Soifer has found that the initial

career choices of HBS grads amount to a "rather

esoteric but nonetheless generally accurate long-term

indicator of the US equity market," he notes in his

most recent report.



Make that a contra-indicator. The more Harvard grads

on Wall Street, the worse the market does. Soifer

counts the proportion of the class that goes into the

six categories of jobs that "depend to a large extent

on the stock market": investment banking, investment

management, sales and trading, venture capital,

private equity, or leveraged buyouts. Historically,

when fewer than 10 percent of HBS grads go into these

fields, it's a signal that stocks are a long-term buy.

The figure last fell below 10 percent in the early

1980s, just before the great recent bull run began.

The worst year was 1937, when only 1 percent of alums

went into the securities industry. For long-term

investors, the late '30s turned out to be a great time

to buy stocks.



The HBS grads are an even better "sell" warning.

Soifer has found that when 30 percent or more of HBS

alums throng into the industry, it's a sell signal. In

1987, more than three of every 10 HBS grads rushed to

join the crowds playing Liar's Pokerjust in time for

the crash. In 2000, the year of the market meltdown,

30 percent of HBS grads went to Wall Street. In 2001

and 2002, as 32 percent and 36 percent of HBS grads

entered the sector, the malaise continued. HBS

students finally got wise in early 2003, as only 23

percent went into the industry. Soifer presciently

noted that this 2003 drop was an indicator that the

market was about to have a good year, which it did.



Soifer is quick to point out that the data are far

from perfect, and that nobody should go long or short

on the S & P 500 based solely on their release. But

while they might not tell us precisely when the market

will turn down or shoot up, the results do tell us

something interesting about HBS grads. HBS students

have always been the envy of other MBA students (for

the higher salaries they command) and of other Harvard

students (for the more sumptuous gym and cafeteria

they enjoy in their exclusive campus on the far side

of the Charles River). But the masters of the case

study aren't bold risk-takers. Despite their

reputation as future business leaders, they are

perpetually just a bit behind the curve. Mother

Harvard gives them the tools, connections, vocabulary,

and polish to climb the corporate ladder. They take

high-paying jobs in consulting, Fortune 500 companies,

and on Wall Street rather than striking out on their

own.



In the 1990s, for example, going into high-tech was a

brilliant move. But as late as 1998, only 11 percent

of HBS grads went to work in the exploding field. But

then 21 percent of the class of 2000 took a job in

high-techjust in time to get popped when the bubble

burst.



Why? HBS grads, like most businesspeople, have

short-term time horizons. They go where the money is

today, not where it might be three or five years down

the road.



And like most businesspeople, they respond to the

market. Companies and industries feeling flush will

likely increase their efforts to recruit HBS grads,

who are prestige hires. And as countless case studies

have shown, free-spending and complacency are

frequently precursors to a fall. Conversely, when

industries and companies are down on their luck or out

of fashion, they'll have a much tougher time luring

HBS grads. Essentially, the system encourages HBS

grads to join fields at the top of their cycle and

shun those that are poised for a turnaround.



"You would think that, given the finance they are

taught, would remember to try to buy low

and sell high," said Soifer. "But that's not the way

the world works."