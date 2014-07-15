Which are good media colleges in Noida area?

#1

In noida there are lots of media university, Here is the list:1. Asian Academy of film & television 2. Galgotia University3. India Today Media Institute4. International school of media & entertainment studies

#2

#3

you may consider these two 

1) Galgotias university

2) AAFT School of Mass Communication


#4

Hey 

Visit this link. It will help you.


http://targetstudy.com/colleges/bachelor-of-journalism-and-mass-communication-bjmc-degree-colleges-i...

#5

In the Noida Area there are lots of Media colleges like: Institute of Management Studies, Jagran Institute of Management and Mass Communication, Galgotia University, Asian Academy of Film & Television