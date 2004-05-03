What 2 expect for nitie gd/pi

hi guys!! what should 1 expect for the nitie gd/pi??? hardcore tech with higher maths or some amount of general Q’s also thrown in!! guys please reply!! if any senior out there give us some insight on the process I have my gd/pi on 7. leaving…
apart from the cliche questions u can expect hardcore tech
last ya a pal frm elec engg for some reason stated his best subj as c++
nd was basically grilled throughout the intvw on tht... wht is oops, func, abstraction, inheritance blah blah blah
its more or less how u divert the topic to ur area of interest...
if u say maths as ur fav subj...be prepared to get grilled on it !
i dunn think last year there were many non tech ques..besides tell us abt urself, why mba, why nitie !!
will try to get a frnd from nitie to post his experiences if possible
This is the reply I got from one of the student in Nitie
Though it is more relevent to my profile still can help 2 solve ur query
hi kavindra,
i shall reply to u in the capacity of a member of the admissions committee..
that apart, let me remind u first that i am currently in chennai doing my summers with castrol. so i won't know the exact situation as it unfolds in the nitie campus.
but as of now, ur questions are easily answerable. u shud not be facing any kind of math or engg. questions during the interview. our alignment with CAT has done away with that ridiculous part of the entrance exam.
as far as interview is concerned, ur 5 years work ex will be the only thing u will be asked. that too, like all other interviews will depend on how u lead these guys to further and more further questions through ur answers. also, nitie interviews are pretty chill, these guys don't intend stressing you out in any way and neither do they last too long....about 20 min. max.
so relax, prepare urself well, and best of luck.
for any further queries, feel free to get back.
Hi,
I have my GD-PI on 7th May
Anyone else on 7th May?
My GD/PI is also on 7th
Since NITIE is a specialised course u can expect a few qts on why Industrial Mgt?
How is IM diff from other fields?
and yes a lot of Math ... loads of techy
best luck
Hey Kavindra,
u frm bby?
wat happened to ur MDI GD-PI.
u were in the WL naa
One more reply I got from the current student and also PG member abt GD/PI at Nitie, it is more general and applicable to most of us!
hi kavindra,
first of all, congratulations on making it to the list of GD/PI finalists. As far as prepeartion is concerned...do prepare well on ur subject of engineering esp. ur fav, or core subjects...if ur a mechanical engineer u could be asked questions on heat tranfer, quality, ur fav subject, etc.... brush up on ur fundamentals. If ur have work ex then ur expected to have a broad overview of the various functions within ur company. Starting from the HR, Marketing, Ops,etc, financial results and stuff like that. Other points are ur acads, hobbies and extracurriculars, current affairs, etc....
About the GD, we had a panel of 4 ppl and 8 members in each team. The topics were from a case study to current affairs and went on for 8 minutes....pls do ensure tht u make ur points extremely clear and give others a chance to speak. Just dont butt in only for the sake of participating....got the general drift....
im sure ull come out with passing colours...cu at the GD/PI
