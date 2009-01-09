Welingkar 2009 - 2011 aspirants

Hi Aspirants For all of you who have queries regarding Welingkar, post your queries here. Would try and bring students who can answer your queries. All the Best Regards
i have gotten an over all score of 82.78 percentile in cat 08 can i expect a call or ll the score b a bit short
difficult to say, i frankly think it'll be short.
But Welingkar accepts XAT, MHCET and ATMA scores as well. Scoring in CET, ATMA is easier, do have a crack at them
seeing ur reply.. guess i have to kiss wellingkar gud bye..
i have got just 70pc in cat....
surely isnt there even a thin chance to get a call?
Does Welingkar stress on sectional cutoffs?What is the placement package at Welingkar.
1)
CAT 08 - 92.88%ile:-x
30 Months Work Ex
B.E. 77%
XII - 67%
X-77%
Good ExtraCurricular
Do I Have a chance ? Plz Plz say yes
2) My friend-
CAT 08 - 88.88%ile{99.09 (VA),72%ile(LR),0.99%ile(QA)(-10 Marks)}- Is dere Sectionals?
26 Months Work Ex
B.E. 70%
X & XII - 60+
Decent ExtraCurricular
3)My Other Friend
CAT 08 - 93.09%ile
24 Months Work Ex
B.E.-72%
XII-66%
X-61%
Extremely Good ExtraCurricular(International Level)
Can you please help me with your suggestions ?
Dear Friends,
I will advise anyone who is scoring above 75 Percentile in CAT to apply in Welingkar. Guys Welingkar has 2 campus and Welingkar believes in Quality and Smart people and not just percentiles.
I had 81 percentile in CAT with Infy 1 year and BE Computers in honors. I am presently at Welingkar bangalore Campus.
Try your luck buddies, you never know what is in yr fate.
I have got 94.64% in Dec MAT.
Do I have any chances to get admitted in Welingkar.
Thanks ..Seems I shud Apply
btw what about my other friend who has 88.88 %but has negative marks and 0.99 %ile in Quanta Section.Shud I ask him to apply coz he is very hesitant to apply coz of his negative marks.Sectional cutoffs @ Welingkar ?
Please Reply
Yea i think u shud. Also try nd take CET/ ATMA it wud be safer
how much pecentile is required in xat to get a call from welingkars??.n r sectional cut offs considered..
hi puys ,
can anyone tell me what kind of placement do welingkar get ??
wats a average ,median and highest pakage there !
i got 94.9 percentile in cat 2008 .. should i apply ??
Hi, there r no specifics available, i know ppl gettin xat percentile in 80s who hav got calls. Welingkar looks at many other factor while giving calls apart from percentiles.
2006-2008 avg was 7.2, median figure not given, highest domestic 11.2, highest international 25 lacs
2007-2009 placements have jus begun, Would be able to give u a better idea by jan end.
anyone could pls answer my query..
first of all my scores and percentiles:
qua-19/100......(75.93 percentile)
log&Di-31;/96....(89.45 percentile)
verb-30/100.....(82.75 percentile)
overall-88.48 percentile
Xth-82.13 %
XIIth-85.33%
B.E.-60 (final year)
extra curric-ok
no work exp
i expect to get a call from wellingkar but i really would like to convert it..
first of all are my expectations real cos i am a fresher so no work exp..extra curri too r ok..really look forward to joining WE..any suggestions
Hey Sumit
We School gives u an option of giving multiple scores. I think you should also take CET/ ATMA, it is easier to score there.
And also, dont worry abt the next phase. Once you get a call we guys are there to help you.
All the Best
Woah.......... welingkar accepts MAT score too.. Is it confirmed sir?? Here are my scores
MAT - 98.4 percentile
CAT- 81 percentile
In both I scored excellently in English, avg in maths and DI
What are my chances?
max i would confirm the same and get back to u
well i gave XAT too..expecting some what the same percentile.may be a lil more acc to diff keys.ard 90 percentile..i stay in Pune pursuing my engg from here..i know how good Wellingkar is..so really wished to make it there..also i would be giving MAT/ATMA and CET too..may be these are signs of desperation but i want to pursue my MBA immed in this coming academic year and that too from a reputed college like WE..well the only hiccup i find in my case is Work Exp..so lil anxious..:
Seniors Please reply..I m still waiting fr a reply !
Thanks ..Seems I shud Apply
btw what about my other friend who has 88.88 % in CAT08 but has negative marks and 0.99 %ile in Quanta Section.Shud I ask him to apply coz he is very hesitant to apply coz of his negative marks.Sectional cutoffs @ Welingkar ?
Please Reply
Thanks
Amit