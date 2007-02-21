With more than two offers per student, job locations across the globe, sectors ranging from Consulting to Investment Banking, and FMCG to Real Estate and IT, a stellar Final Placement season at JBIMS stood testament to the aspirations of the batch…

With m ore than two offers per student, job locations across the globe, sectors ranging from Consulting to Investment Banking, and FMCG to Real Estate and IT, a stellar Final Placement season at JBIMS stood testament to the aspirations of the batch of 2007 and heralded the beginning of their journey on the path to greatness.

Placements 07 at JBIMS were a landmark in more ways than one. The average salary crossed the Rs. 10 lakh mark. One in every two students, from the batch of 2007 is a millionaire! The institute had its highest number of international and lateral offers.

T he entire batch was placed on Day One. After evaluating various jobs on offer, all students got to choose their most preferred profiles and companies. The average number of offers per student stood at 2.38. Even after holding up to 4 offers, students chose to wait it out for their dream company, a sign of how selective and focused they were in their placements.

The number of companies registering for the process was 182. The highest domestic salary offered was Rs. 15 lakhs (under revision). The average and median domestic salaries exceeded Rs. 10 lakhs.

Lateral Offers :

Lateral offers were made to 20% of the batch, a sign that students are being given due credit for relevant work experience. Sectors in which lateral offers were made include Consulting, Banking, Pharmaceuticals and IT, by companies such as PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), Standard Chartered Bank, Cognizant Technology Solutions and Pfizer. There were also niche profiles, like private equity offered in the laterals space.

Rahul Talele, who was offered a private equity profile in a real estate fund, says, I am extremely happy to have been able to leverage my previous work experience of business development in the real estate sector for a consulting and advisory role in a realty fund. I am extremely excited at this unique opportunity.

Consulting :

The consulting sector was led by giants such as McKinsey & Co., Accenture Business Consulting, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), KPMG, Tata Strategic Management Group (TSMG), Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and IBM Consulting. Cerebrus made two offers for its HR consulting practice. Profiles in this sector ranged from management and strategy consulting, to operations and supply chain consulting to financial advisory. 15% of the batch chose to work with this sector; almost twice the number last year.

Shreyas Mhatre, who was placed at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), says, I always dreamt of being part of the Big Four Consulting firms as a launching pad for my career. I look forward to working on challenging projects as part of a professional team at PWC.

International Offers :

Nearly 15% of the batch bagged international offers. The highest overseas offer was 85,000 USD. Profiles on offer included supply chain management, banking, and sales and marketing. Major recruiters for overseas placements were Olam International, First Gulf Bank, Sharaf Group, Man Financial and Jumbo Electronics.

Banking and Financial Services :

JBIMS lived up to its reputation of being a favorite campus with companies in the banking and financial services domain. New recruiters included Deutsche Bank and Lehman Brothers, both making offers for their investment banking practice in India. The Indian Investment Banking sector was represented by ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Services. Recruiters from the Banking sector included global banks like Citibank, HSBC, and Standard Chartered Bank and leading Indian banks like ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UTI Bank.Profiles offered included Project Finance, Corporate Finance, Credit Analysis, Debt Restructuring and Syndication, Risk Assessment, Relationship Management, Product Design and Operations/Technology Management. In addition, JP Morgan Chase and Development Credit Bank also participated in the placement process .

Shivam Dave, placed at Standard Chartered Bank, says,My summer internship with Standard Chartered Bank was an enriching experience and an opportunity to put my learning at JBIMS into practice. I was very excited to receive a PPO from Standard Chartered Bank, which meant that I was recognized for my performance. I am eager to embark on my corporate career with Indias largest foreign bank.

FMCG :

Leading FMCG companies offered some of the most diverse and challenging profiles in sales and marketing. Major recruiters in this sector included HLL, ITC, Colgate Palmolive, Dabur, Britannia, and Heinz .

Purvi Savla, who will join HLL, says,A management degree at JBIMS has offered me an ideal platform to move on to a leadership role. The encouragement we received by way of regular extra-curricular activities and the overall grooming has helped me gear up for any future opportunity in HLL.

IT Services :

Top IT companies made a beeline to recruit the crme-de-la-crme of the batch. Cognizant Technology Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Patni were the major recruiters in this sector. Judging by the talent that IT majors managed to attract, it is clear that the IT success story will not subside anytime soon.

Niche Profiles :

Saffron Asset Advisors , a real estate fund, made three offers in private equity. Telecom major Bharti Airtel picked five students for its Young Leaders Program. Kotak Securities and ICICI Securities offered equity research profiles.Two students from the finance batch accepted financial advisory profiles from IDFC in the infrastructure space.

This year also saw participation from Motorola, GE India, Adventity, Fractal Analytics, CRISIL, ICRA, Ceat Tyres, CARE, GE Money, andglobal cement giant Lafarge.

The delight amongst recruiters was reflected in the remark of Mr. Arif Shaikh, Chief Credit and Risk Officer, First Gulf Bank - An institute with history and character, a placement committee always there for help and guidance, a batch of students intelligent, bright and ready to take on the world; First Gulf Bank's experience at JBIMS has been truly marvelous with lots of excitement and we hope this is the beginning of an interaction with no end.

Anubhav Bhatt, Chairman, Placement Committee, says, A Dream Job concept, average number of offers per students at an all-time high, 15% of the batch receiving international offers, largest number of companies confirming presence, average domestic remuneration breaking the INR 1 million barrier, were some of the whole lot of firsts associated with this years process making it the best ever Final Placements witnessed by Jamnalal Bajaj so far. We expect this trend to continue, bolstered by increasing salaries, better job profiles and more challenging opportunities across the globe.

Dr. Stephen DSilva, Placement Coordinator, JBIMS, sums it up as , 2007 will be looked upon as the year where the batch was presented with a plethora of choices for placements. What stood out this year was that while there was a strong focus on quality of profiles on offer, it was accompanied by a phenomenal rise in salaries as well. This only reinforces the quality of the institute and the recognition it enjoys in the corporate world.



Placement Snapshot :

No of companies who registered for the process

182

No of companies who participated

87

No of students

124

Offers per student

2.38

Percentage of the batch receiving PPOs / PPIs

25%

Percentage of the batch receiving lateral offers

20%

Highest Salary (Domestic)

15 Lacs p.a. #

Average Salary (Domestic)

10+ Lacs p.a. *

Median Salary (Domestic)

10+ Lacs p.a. *

Highest Salary (International)

$85,000 p.a





# The Highest Domestic Salary is under revision

* We are in the process of calculating the average and median salaries, and waiting for a few companies to confirm their final packages.