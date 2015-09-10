NIA assistant programmer Interview

Hy friends SSC released the shortlisted candidates for NIA assistant programmer, the interviews will be held at Chennai on 15th and 16th of September, I got my name in it, any other PUY has applied and got his name listed? what to prepare for interview? they have asked for experienced profiles in electronic data processing, how much weightage can we expect for technical and GA questions in interview?
Hy friends SSC released the shortlisted candidates for NIA assistant programmer, the interviews will be held at Chennai on 15th and 16th of September, I got my name in it, any other PUY has applied and got his name listed? what to prepare for interview? they have asked for experienced profiles in electronic data processing, how much weightage can we expect for technical and GA questions in interview?
Hy friends SSC released the shortlisted candidates for NIA assistant programmer, the interviews will be held at Chennai on 15th and 16th of September, I got my name in it, any other PUY has applied and got his name listed? what to prepare for interview? they have asked for experienced profiles in electronic data processing, how much weightage can we expect for technical and GA questions in interview?