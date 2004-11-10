loyola college.....plz reply

guys i have my CAT exams at loyola college(autonomous) in chennai…could somebody tell me the location in detail…i stay in adyar and dont know how to get there…plz help…
Please help yourself
http://www.mapsofindia.com/maps/tamilnadu/chennai-map.htm
By the way
LIBA is in Nungambakkam,
dude, Loyola is in Sterling Road. You gotta go via Mount Road and then Nungambakkam High Road. At the far end of NH Road take the right and then a left. At the end of this road take a right, you'll hit Sterling Road.
dude... y dont u couple up vth someone vth the same centre... makes it easy for u... if u r new to chennai, that is... i'd hav helped u but then my centre is ethiraj..
From adyar..take 47/47D/147/47A...they do stop at Loyola....
Go to any train station and board one to NUGAMBAKKAM. U can see ur seat from the station!
i suggest if u are new to the city and dont knwo the place pls go there once and know the route
