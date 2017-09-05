l e a r n n g r o w

1 iconoclast= one who attacks traditional ideas /sacred images





I consider myself as an iconoclast as I dont beleive in the concept of marriage 😝





2 bacchanalian = used of riotously drunken merrymaking, carousing , orgiastic, drunk, inebriated, intoxicated





Goa is known for its bacchanalian parties 💃





3 fastidious- difficult to please, very attentive to and concerned about accuracy and detail , scrupulous, punctilious, painstaking, meticulous, assiduous, sedulous, perfectionist, fussy, finicky, dainty, over-particular





My Boss is very fastidious in his dressing style





4 waft - move gently (in air or in seas) by wind or waves , drift, float, glide, whirl, travel, be carried, be borne, be conveyed, be transported





When I entered into Mcdonalds it wafted the delicous smell of Mcchicken





5 gainsay- deny , contradict, dispute, disagree with, argue with, dissent from, repudiate, declare untrue, challenge, oppose, contest, counter





Baba Ram Rahim gainsaid the charges against him











