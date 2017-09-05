l e a r n n g r o w

1 iconoclast= one who attacks traditional ideas /sacred images


I consider myself as an iconoclast as I dont beleive in the concept of marriage  😝


2   bacchanalian  = used of riotously drunken merrymaking, carousing , orgiastic, drunk, inebriated, intoxicated 


Goa is known for its bacchanalian parties 💃 


3  fastidious- difficult to please, very attentive to and concerned about accuracy and detail , scrupulous, punctilious, painstaking, meticulous, assiduous, sedulous, perfectionist, fussy, finicky, dainty, over-particular 


My Boss is very fastidious in his dressing style


4 waft - move gently (in air or in seas) by wind or waves , drift, float, glide, whirl, travel, be carried, be borne, be conveyed, be transported 


When I entered into Mcdonalds it wafted the delicous smell of  Mcchicken 


5 gainsay- deny , contradict,  dispute, disagree with, argue with, dissent from, repudiate, declare untrue, challenge, oppose, contest, counter


Baba Ram Rahim gainsaid the charges against him 




@caemento yesterday's words - detention, entice, cessation, egalitarian, reminiscence, perversion, taboo, intricate, complicity, naive, aisles, proliferation, maneuver!!! with all possible meanings... diff usage... everything!!!

