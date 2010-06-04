In a dilemma - MBA 2011 Plans

Dear Readers, I am in a major dilemma with respect to a very important decision of my career. I am planning to apply for MBA for 2011, and am already preparing for my GMAT which has been scheduled for last week September 2010. The preparation…
Dear Readers,
I am in a major dilemma with respect to a very important decision of my career. I am planning to apply for MBA for 2011, and am already preparing for my GMAT which has been scheduled for last week September 2010. The preparations are going well, and I am hopeful of getting a good score.
These are the institutes that I am primarily looking at:-
1. ISB Hyderabad
2. Nanyang Singapore
3. NUS Singapore
4. AIM Manila
Just to give you a brief about myself:-
- Graduate in Science with Mathematics & Statistics (2000 2003) 69%
- Worked as a Sales Executive for 25 months with an Indian machine tools company, wherein I was responsible for business development, predominantly through cold-calling, existing databases, machine-tools exhibitions etc. (2003 2005)
- Post Graduate Program in Human Resources Management (2005 2007) 6.01/8.00
- Worked as HR Executive (Talent Acquisition, Induction, HR Operations) with Tata Consultancy Services (May 2007 July 200
- Worked as a Lead Recruiter (KPO/BPO, Business Consulting) with Capgemini India (July 2008 January 2009)
- Worked as an Analyst (focusing on India operations, Offshore growth initiatives, Strategic assignments) with CEO Capgemini India (January 2009 April 2010)
- Working as a Transition Manager with Capgemini India (April 2010 Present)
By the time I will join my MBA, my compensation will be about 10,00,000 INR (if not more).
Questions in my mind:-
1. I come from a middle-class family, and this is a huge investment for me and my family. Will the MBA give me returns, considering this is a huge investment?
2. Will it give me a substantial jump on my compensation? (I know some of you might not appreciate this question, but it is of great concern to me)
3. Am I applying to the right institutes?
I am very confused and seek help from you all. Pls respond, will be grateful to you.
Thanks & Regards,
Rohit