In a dilemma - MBA 2011 Plans

Dear Readers,



I am in a major dilemma with respect to a very important decision of my career. I am planning to apply for MBA for 2011, and am already preparing for my GMAT which has been scheduled for last week September 2010. The preparations are going well, and I am hopeful of getting a good score.



These are the institutes that I am primarily looking at:-

1. ISB Hyderabad

2. Nanyang Singapore

3. NUS Singapore

4. AIM Manila



Just to give you a brief about myself:-

- Graduate in Science with Mathematics & Statistics (2000 2003) 69%

- Worked as a Sales Executive for 25 months with an Indian machine tools company, wherein I was responsible for business development, predominantly through cold-calling, existing databases, machine-tools exhibitions etc. (2003 2005)

- Post Graduate Program in Human Resources Management (2005 2007) 6.01/8.00

- Worked as HR Executive (Talent Acquisition, Induction, HR Operations) with Tata Consultancy Services (May 2007 July 200

- Worked as a Lead Recruiter (KPO/BPO, Business Consulting) with Capgemini India (July 2008 January 2009)

- Worked as an Analyst (focusing on India operations, Offshore growth initiatives, Strategic assignments) with CEO Capgemini India (January 2009 April 2010)

- Working as a Transition Manager with Capgemini India (April 2010 Present)



By the time I will join my MBA, my compensation will be about 10,00,000 INR (if not more).



Questions in my mind:-

1. I come from a middle-class family, and this is a huge investment for me and my family. Will the MBA give me returns, considering this is a huge investment?

2. Will it give me a substantial jump on my compensation? (I know some of you might not appreciate this question, but it is of great concern to me)

3. Am I applying to the right institutes?



I am very confused and seek help from you all. Pls respond, will be grateful to you.



Thanks & Regards,



Rohit