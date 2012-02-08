IIM Shillong - 2012-2014 -GD / PI experience

Hi All, Please share your GD/PI experiences in this thread . Stick to the below format when you share them. Name: cat percentile: 10th and 12th Marks: Work Ex : Date of Interview: Location of interview: GD / case discussion -…
Hi All,
Please share your GD/PI experiences in this thread . Stick to the below format when you share them.
Name:
cat percentile:
10th and 12th Marks:
Work Ex :
Date of Interview:
Location of interview:
GD / case discussion - topic
Duration of GD -
No. of people in the interview panel:
Questions in PI
Duration of PI
Overall Experience including your view of your performance.
All the very best guys.
Keshav
PGP class of 2013
i hope the process has started??!! Puys pls start pouring in your experiences.. will b helpful and wish all others all the best..
Hey Puys,
Had my interview today morning, details:
Cat percentile: 98.8
10th and 12th Marks: 97%, 94.2%
Grad Stream - Economics
Work Ex : 0
Date of Interview: 10th Feb, 2012
Location of interview: Hotel Mantra Amaltas, Friends Colony
GD / case discussion - There were 7 people (including me) in my group. The case study was basically based on whether capital punishment should be banned or not. We were initially given 10 mins to read it and write its analysis. Then, group discussion of around 15-20 mins. It was not a fish market (thankfully). A lot of repetition. But overall, it was pretty good and everyone got to participate.
No. of people in the interview panel: 3
Questions in PI
I was the third person to be interviewed.
It started of with "tell me something about yourself which is not there in this file".
Then followed by many questions about RTE - do you know what it is? if such a provision is there, why do parents worry if their child does not get admission into any school?.
They, who is Aruna Roy and Anna Hazare.
There was a discussion on the Lokpal Bill after that- what do you know about it? Since I was pretty much in favour of the movement, they asked me a variety of questions to make me rethink my stand. The questions were about how it is not useful, and is just another organization, no guarantee that it will be effective and so on.
After this they moved on to my acads. The questions were quite basic. What is micro and macroeconomics? What is the Prisoners Dilemma and explain it? What is duopoly and oligopoly? Difference between GDP and national income..
And finally there was another discussion on the revolt of 1857- Who were the heroes of this revolt? Were they actually heroes or heroes by chance?
Duration of PI- 15-20 mins
Overall Experience including your view of your performance: it was overall a good enough experience. Can't say much about the interview as mine was a pretty short one as compared to the people before me who had 30 min interviews! Also the people interviewed before me were asked many questions related to their acads, but in my interview, the focus was on knowing my opinions on the issues mentioned and grilling me on it.
All the Best :D:D
Had my interview today morning, details:
Cat percentile: 100
10th and 12th Marks: 93.6%, 95.6%
Grad Stream - Electrical Engineering
Work Ex : 0
Date of Interview: 10th Feb, 2012
Location of interview: Hotel Mantra Amaltas, Friends Colony
GD / case discussion - There were 7 people (including me) in my group. The case study was basically based on whether capital punishment should be banned or not. We were initially given 10 mins to read it and write its analysis. Then, group discussion of around 15-20 mins. It was not a fish market (thankfully). A lot of repetition. But overall, it was pretty good and everyone got to participate.
No. of people in the interview panel: 3
Questions in PI
I was the 5th person to be interviewed.
It started of with "tell me something about yourself which is not there in this file".
Let us call the panel P1,P2,P3
P1= Technical Fellow
P2,P3= General Awareness and More concerned with opinions than knowledge
After saying about myself, the following transpired
P2: So, You say you are interested in cricket, What would you do for a next test series( hypothetically starting in a month) if you are made the National Selector??
Me: As far as I'm concerned, that was probably the best team we could take. The problem with performance is due to reasons that are not due to team.It has to do with the domestic circuit altogether. With all those flat pitches in domestic cricket, you dont have an incentive of being a fast bowler and hence you are not able to produce world class fast bowlers and the batsman are not being tested by the flat pitches and bowlers who bowl at 130kmph. So, the problem and solution lies in the domestic format. And as far as selection goes, i wud rotate the players a bit more to make way for people like rohit sharma who have just warmed the benches, but i would still stick with the same 14.
P2: Do you think Duncan Fletcher has something to do with this? It seems that the team has all of a sudden started performing poorly??
Me: I think the downfall was co-incidential with his arrival, I dont think he was the main reason. It is just that the holes were always der and it just showed up in his tenure as the other teams have rebuild strongly enuf to expose the shortcomings. Australia and England are at their strongest best when the faced India and it was in conditions suitable to them. Fletcher has a good track record with making English win ashes against aussies. So, i personally dont feel, he is to blame.
P2(Again):Ok, Have you heard and Salman Rushdie and the cause of the whole controversy?
Me: Told him about Satanic Verses and how the muslim world banned the book and placed a price on his head. And told him, one should always be given freedom of speech and when a country fails to protect such a freedom under stray threats, it shows our inefficiency. However i believe the Jaipur controversy was politically motivated than anything else and it shows people might pull out anything out of the closet to gain advantage in the polling season.
P3(Joins): So, you mean, the author can write anything and speak anything since he has the rights?
Me: It depends on the author, if I was the author,i wud rather keep mum than tell my opinion which might lead to widespread violence. For ppl who want to share an opinion, please do, but let authorities like censor board decide if it is fit for public consumption.However i do believe, author should have a sense of social responsibility.
P1: Asks about my Psychology project submitted at Experimental Psychology meeting, London
Me: Explained.
P1: What happens if electricity transmission is done in DC and not AC
Me: Sir, most of our appliances are made for AC. They wont work
P1: Let us say, i have the DC versions of them as well, Now what???
Me: AC is more efficient than DC.
P1: Why?
Me: It dint strike me then but i realised after coming out that it was due to Transformer. I thought for a while and said I DONT KNOW.
P3: Why do u think Murugan( accused in Rajiv Gandhi assasination) not be given death?
Me: Sir, had the death come 3-4 years after the assasination, it would hold meaning. He has spent 20 years in jail and is a punishment in itself. He has a daughter who has been deprived of her father for a crime she did not commit. So, one has to subjectively evaluate the situation and not go by mere rules.
P3: Sonia lost a husband, rahul/priyanka lost a father. They might not be in agreement with you
Me: Decisions shud be made from a nuetral perspective. a victim's or convict's perspective would be biased due to the emotions involved
P3: Do you know why Rajiv Gandhi was killed?
Me: Explained
P3: So, if you were from LTTE, Would u not be justified in such a movement or even Naxalism for that matter?
Me: I believe the basic principles of these movements are valid and justified. But in a movement, if u start killing innocent people and lets say, the children of slained innocents start a movement to avenge their revenge, then it is serving no purpose. A movement should be a solution, not a new problem
even in naxalism, the very people u fight for are at the receiving end of ur wrath. what meaning does such a movement hold??
P1: What is the significance of inductance in lines???
Me: Explained
Thank You. Take a toffee.
I took a coffee bite and eclairs.
Analysis: The panel was cool and friendly. They made u feel absolutely comfortable. Asked about opinions than knowledge. Had a friendly appeal.
Please give comments on my interview.
ALL THE BEST TO ALL
Hey PUYS...
Sharing my first ever IIM Interview experience....
Name:Soumya Basu
cat percentile:97.32
10th and 12th Marks:89.2 & 92.75 ICSE Board...
Work Ex :32 months... Automobile Industry
Date of Interview:10/02/2012
Location of interview:Hotel Mantra Amaltas, Delhi
GD / case discussion - topic : Whether capital punishment should be abolished
Duration of GD - 10 mins to think & write, 15 mins to discuss
No. of people in the interview panel:03
So here we are in the interview panel. Hmmmm.. pretty serious guys it seems..The first one was a technical guy (He simply kept on asking technical questions ), i will call him TECHNO (T). The second kept on smiling and roaming around in the room. He is the ROAMER (R). The third one seemed to be a person lost in his own thoughts , THE PHILOSOPHER (P)...
Questions in PI
Mr T came to call me inside, and on the way started asking me about my name. WHY IS A GUY CALLED "SOUMYA"...:banghead:
Now comes the storm of questions .... :wow:
T : So where do u work ? Which department?
Me : blah blah blah...(I work in a very technical field)..
T: Tell me about all the tests u do?
Me : told him.
T: why are these tests necessary?
Me : gyan..
T: Tell me about Brake Test... (I loved the question )
But then he just went onnnnnnnnnnnnn with it for five mins... what parameters, how does a vehicle behave under braking, he made me draw free body diagram of a scooter, disc brake system, pascals law....
It didnt stop here... Now comes DIFFERENTIALS !!!! How many in cars, trucks, and WHY ???
NOT OVER YET...!!!! He then went into statistics.. Difference between correlation and regression..!!!!!!:wow: CUDNT ANSWER THAT....:banghead:
At last he passes it up to the next guy..
Next comes Mr P.
P : So you are from Jharkhand ???
(Looking at the smile on his face, i guess he was from somewhere near only..)
P : Tell me abt Law and order situation in Jharkhand??
Me: told.. Naxalite and all.. Less development..
P: Is uranium mined in jharkhand and where??
Luckily I KNEW... :o
Mr P then went on to have a discussion on the impact of mining on tribal perople, rehabiliation, govt attitude etc.. I guess i fared decently and stuck to reforms need to be done....
THEN Comes Mr R to his seat at last...!!!!
R : So Mr soumya, we ahve so much about HERO HONDA but now its HERO and HONDA... Tell me the story....
Me : Told him from 1980s to 2011...
R : (smile on his face :shocked:) : So is this not a typical case of foreign MNC's piggibacking on indian companies and then leaving them ...
ME : (ahhh... ethical question ..) I gave due reply...
R : IS it ethical?? Why? Can business and ethics go hand in hand....
Me : GYANNNN.... Dunno how he took it, but seemed satisfied (or bored).
R: Do u know about india's oil situation?? why dont we make electric scooters instead of gasoline scooters & bikes .....
Me ; again gyan on infrastructure...
R: Name electric scooter companies in India...
Me : : Named five or six i guess, he stopped me....
R : What is the Gulf of hormuz crisis ?? Who are the major oil producing nations in the world? Why is USA sitting on such vast reserves of untapped oil?
Me : They are waiting for all other oil reserves to be over before they tap it so as to have monopoly... (Smiles all around)
Now comes Mr T again :
T: Heard of ralegaon Siddhi?
Me : Anna Hazare
T: Where else??
Me : (Hmm...) I cross it everytime i go from Pune to Ahmednagar ..:
They simply started laughing !!!!!!:wow:
Told me to go and visit it next time...
Thank you and all... Told me to pick up a toffee, took kachcha aam.... yummm
Duration of PI : I DUNNOO>>> i guess around 30 mins at least... they just kept on coming....
Overall Experience including your view of your performance ; I guess it was decent..
Puys... please feel free to comment nd give ur advice...
@ Mr. Soumya
You did very well. Looks like lot of ethical qns were asked. If ur stands were correct, I think u can easily make it through.
hi puys,
Is the written analysis of GD topic to be submitted? I mean is it a WAT cum GD process?
Plz reply soon... my GD/PI is on 13th feb
Yes, it is WAT cum GD, the analysis will be evaluated!
Cat %ile : 96.80
X: 94.8
XII: 86.4
Grad: 9.0 (Computer Sci & Engg)
Interview date: 9 Feb
Venue: Hotel Mantra Amaltas, New Delhi
Time slot: 2 pm
GD/Case Study: Some info regarding BRICS nations doing really well, then how OPEC determines the oil prices and India China being large importers of the same etc. etc. Task: Design the oil policy of the country
10 mins given to read and write our views on the topic.
Once the buzzer went off, we were supposed to discuss the issue among ourselves (Group of 7) for 15 minutes.
*No interruption in between by the panel - we weren't asked to conclude or anything*
All three of the panel members were scattered in different corners of the room. One keeping the time, two others taking notes and observing.
Then we were to appear for PI to the same panel according to our GD number tags.
The GD process was over very quickly. We then waited for our respective turns. Tea/Coffee was available.
I was the sixth and had to wait for about two hours for my turn.
I'll just mention the questions that I was asked in my PI: -
1) So what all horror stories are going on outside? (laughing)
2) You are presently in your final year of engineering - why MBA now?
3) Won't not having any work experience be a disadvantage for you?
4) What is your take on curbing the freedom of social networking sites?
5) How many computers can IPv4 support at a time?
6) Difference between a switch and a router?
7) Any routing algorithm you have studied?
What limitation does the Shortest Path algorithm face?
9) What do you feel about the Women's Reservation Bill?
10) What do you feel about reservation in general?
11) Whenever women are put in leadership roles they become authoritarian (eg. Indira Gandhi, Mayawati), but a lot of women are doing well in the Banking sector as well. So what do you think about it?
12) What problems can you foresee Punjab facing 3-5 years down the line? (I am from Punjab)
13) You have won a medal in karate, do you still practice it?
14) Mentioned another situation about a woman being beaten up by policeman for selling liquor - asked my take on it. If I thought it was right or wrong.
15) Somewhere I mentioned having taken up a Market research project, so they asked me some questions regarding it.
It must have went on for about 25-30 minutes.
Although I wasn't asked anything about what I had written and spoken about in the case study, a lot of other people were. So, write sensibly. There wasn't any uncomfortable moment in the interview but then most of the candidates said their interview went well. So you never know what they really are looking for.
All the Best!!
Hi Puys,
10 mins to read and write our opinions seems to be a bit less to me Those whose have already had the experience of the GD PI for IIMS, could you please tell me whether we are expected to enlist all the various important points to be mentioned in the GD or do we have to write a full fledged essay.
hii what was the length of the case ? around A4 sheet?
Had my interview today morning, details:
I loved this part of your interview...You are awesome man ! You deserve to be a 100 %er... 😲
Hi Puys,
10 mins to read and write our opinions seems to be a bit less to me Those whose have already had the experience of the GD PI for IIMS, could you please tell me whether we are expected to enlist all the various important points to be mentioned in the GD or do we have to write a full fledged essay.
Last time, we were specifically told to write in paragraph and not as bullet points. I don't tknow abt this time. I am waiting for my turn on 28.02.12.
Last time it looked like GD played an important role. Everybody were happy abt their performances in PI.
Last time, we were specifically told to write in paragraph and not as bullet points. I don't tknow abt this time. I am waiting for my turn on 28.02.12.
Last time it looked like GD played an important role. Everybody were happy abt their performances in PI.
Yes this time too.....no bullet points. Have to write a paragraph
Hii ...What was the length of case ??
The length is of the case is about half to three fourth of the page... it is quite easy to understand.... I agree the time to write was pretty less.. It would be better to write down your proposed solution first at the middle of the page then add introduction before it...