IIM Shillong - 2012-2014 -GD / PI experience

Had my interview today morning, details:



Cat percentile: 100

10th and 12th Marks: 93.6%, 95.6%

Grad Stream - Electrical Engineering

Work Ex : 0

Date of Interview: 10th Feb, 2012

Location of interview: Hotel Mantra Amaltas, Friends Colony



GD / case discussion - There were 7 people (including me) in my group. The case study was basically based on whether capital punishment should be banned or not. We were initially given 10 mins to read it and write its analysis. Then, group discussion of around 15-20 mins. It was not a fish market (thankfully). A lot of repetition. But overall, it was pretty good and everyone got to participate.



No. of people in the interview panel: 3

Questions in PI

I was the 5th person to be interviewed.

It started of with "tell me something about yourself which is not there in this file".

Let us call the panel P1,P2,P3

P1= Technical Fellow

P2,P3= General Awareness and More concerned with opinions than knowledge

After saying about myself, the following transpired

P2: So, You say you are interested in cricket, What would you do for a next test series( hypothetically starting in a month) if you are made the National Selector??

Me: As far as I'm concerned, that was probably the best team we could take. The problem with performance is due to reasons that are not due to team.It has to do with the domestic circuit altogether. With all those flat pitches in domestic cricket, you dont have an incentive of being a fast bowler and hence you are not able to produce world class fast bowlers and the batsman are not being tested by the flat pitches and bowlers who bowl at 130kmph. So, the problem and solution lies in the domestic format. And as far as selection goes, i wud rotate the players a bit more to make way for people like rohit sharma who have just warmed the benches, but i would still stick with the same 14.

P2: Do you think Duncan Fletcher has something to do with this? It seems that the team has all of a sudden started performing poorly??

Me: I think the downfall was co-incidential with his arrival, I dont think he was the main reason. It is just that the holes were always der and it just showed up in his tenure as the other teams have rebuild strongly enuf to expose the shortcomings. Australia and England are at their strongest best when the faced India and it was in conditions suitable to them. Fletcher has a good track record with making English win ashes against aussies. So, i personally dont feel, he is to blame.

P2(Again):Ok, Have you heard and Salman Rushdie and the cause of the whole controversy?

Me: Told him about Satanic Verses and how the muslim world banned the book and placed a price on his head. And told him, one should always be given freedom of speech and when a country fails to protect such a freedom under stray threats, it shows our inefficiency. However i believe the Jaipur controversy was politically motivated than anything else and it shows people might pull out anything out of the closet to gain advantage in the polling season.

P3(Joins): So, you mean, the author can write anything and speak anything since he has the rights?

Me: It depends on the author, if I was the author,i wud rather keep mum than tell my opinion which might lead to widespread violence. For ppl who want to share an opinion, please do, but let authorities like censor board decide if it is fit for public consumption.However i do believe, author should have a sense of social responsibility.

P1: Asks about my Psychology project submitted at Experimental Psychology meeting, London

Me: Explained.

P1: What happens if electricity transmission is done in DC and not AC

Me: Sir, most of our appliances are made for AC. They wont work

P1: Let us say, i have the DC versions of them as well, Now what???

Me: AC is more efficient than DC.

P1: Why?

Me: It dint strike me then but i realised after coming out that it was due to Transformer. I thought for a while and said I DONT KNOW.

P3: Why do u think Murugan( accused in Rajiv Gandhi assasination) not be given death?

Me: Sir, had the death come 3-4 years after the assasination, it would hold meaning. He has spent 20 years in jail and is a punishment in itself. He has a daughter who has been deprived of her father for a crime she did not commit. So, one has to subjectively evaluate the situation and not go by mere rules.

P3: Sonia lost a husband, rahul/priyanka lost a father. They might not be in agreement with you

Me: Decisions shud be made from a nuetral perspective. a victim's or convict's perspective would be biased due to the emotions involved

P3: Do you know why Rajiv Gandhi was killed?

Me: Explained

P3: So, if you were from LTTE, Would u not be justified in such a movement or even Naxalism for that matter?

Me: I believe the basic principles of these movements are valid and justified. But in a movement, if u start killing innocent people and lets say, the children of slained innocents start a movement to avenge their revenge, then it is serving no purpose. A movement should be a solution, not a new problem

even in naxalism, the very people u fight for are at the receiving end of ur wrath. what meaning does such a movement hold??

P1: What is the significance of inductance in lines???

Me: Explained

Thank You. Take a toffee.

I took a coffee bite and eclairs.

Analysis: The panel was cool and friendly. They made u feel absolutely comfortable. Asked about opinions than knowledge. Had a friendly appeal.

Please give comments on my interview.

ALL THE BEST TO ALL