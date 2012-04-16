IIM Lucknow[ Final Converts] Batch of 2014 Discussions

IIML PGP 2012-2014 final results out… all the best people !! ** ::
are ABM results out???n will there be more lists like last time??plz help
Wen ll ABM results out ?
C,L rejects...:drinking::drinking:NITIE W/L...
Someone please tell me that the waitlist is not released and there is yet another list coming!
apna to firse hogaya....
Converted!!!!!!
BTW, does anyone have any idea about when the term starts??
All the best Puys ... Hope 2 Meet u in campus
Converted!!!!!!
BTW, does anyone have any idea about when the term starts??
Around 20-25 June I guess
without any waiting list, hw v will know whether v will get shortlisted in further lists or not? how many buffer calls are given?
is the selected/rejected at random times problem solved?? it still doesnt consistently show that im selected. 😞
when they will announce the second list...approximate date? what was the cutoff for OBC last year?...my CAT %ile is 95, 2 years work ex, excellent acads, very good PI and decent essay and GD - dnt knw where it went wrong?....feeling very low after being rejected
sachinmessi Sayswithout any waiting list, hw v will know whether v will get shortlisted in further lists or not? how many buffer calls are given?
IIM L does not release its waitlist, It'll release further lists as and when required...
Congratulations to all the converts. Others please dont loose heart. Other lists will follow. ABM results are yet to be declared. As all of us are out of campus for our internship, we will not be able to get that info from the Admissions Office, so please be patient.
Last Year also there were lists that came out later. As for the session, you can expect that to begin in the later half of June (going by last year's timeline).
Request all the selected candidates to join the following fb group.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/269515516465485/
Congrats for the converts...see u @ hel(L) 😃
Converted the call... Third convert in a week..
Feel surreal...:):):)
Converted
Smne plz. create the Fb group
Converted
Smne plz. create the Fb group
We seniors have it ready for you
https://www.facebook.com/#!/groups/269515516465485/
coming to hel(L)............ skipping IIM(I) & FMS....
Converted L and definitely joining 😃 I kept getting the sorry message a few times but maximum number of times the congratulations message came. Hence assuming it is a convert 😃 😁 Will wait for the official mail to come to be relieved actually. Congrats everyone 😃 !!
CONVERETED!!!!!!
Feels awesome..was never really expecting this (though everything went fine during GD/PI)
Could anyone please let me know if there is any "First come First serve" policy being followed for the payment of fees or can I take till May 8th to pay 50k?