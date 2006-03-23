I-20 Confusion

Getting the international student loan is only after getting the visa. I can make through to that once I have a visa on hand... However, for the I-20/ visa, the funds requried are difficult to make arrangements for as family put togther with the loans from Indian banks, I figure that I may be able to garner a maximum of 25 lakhs, when requirements for the Visa itself maybe much higher!

Hence directions required...



Regards,

Satish

If you can find any consultancy that deals with getting US visa they generally will take care of all the paper work including showing the bank balance till you go for a visa interview. They even keep themselves updated on the type of questions being asked and paper work, the consulate is concerned at the time of inteview etc. So find try to hookup with any conslutant in your area. They might charge you about 1.5% to 2% to show the required bank balance. Beware of cheatersgo to only reputed ones.