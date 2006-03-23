I-20 Confusion

HI Guys, I need ur guidance . I have an Admit from THUNDERBIRD, and those guys are saying that they can’t issue me an I-20 before 90 days of the satrt of the Sesiion , ie mid may, but by that time all the VISA dates would be exhausted. …
HI Guys,
I need ur guidance .
I have an Admit from THUNDERBIRD, and those guys are saying that they can't issue me an I-20 before 90 days of the satrt of the Sesiion , ie mid may, but by that time all the VISA dates would be exhausted.
They said that it is acc to the SEVIS guilines.
Pls tell me is any other school having tyhe same stipulation , or if there is anybody facing the same problem.
regards
samarth
Hi Sam,
Don't worry about the dates. You can always get an emergency appointment. Its easy if you can show all the required proof of admission / I20 etc. On a side note t-bird might not be aware of change in rules which allows I20 to be issued before 120 days instead of 90 days. You might wanna mail them and let them know your concerns.
hey Samarth,
any updates ... have you closed in on Thunderbird. Has the Visa been done ?? When are you moving to AK ??
H.
ya..i have closed on t-bird...no visa hasn't ben done..havn';t got my I-20 as yet..will get it by may end,,,acc to SEVIS guidelines..will initiate my visa process then only,.,,he man what is AK...and what abt u?????????????
Hmm, cant u book ur visa date without I20. Find that out! I forget how I did it!!
Actually, I think the rule is, the visa will not be issued before 90 days.. why arent they giving u the i20... I got mine much before!!
samsmart99 Says,he man what is AK...and what abt u?????????????
sorry. Isn't Thuderbird in Arkansas (AK) or is it in Arizona (AZ).... did not validate before the post.
I am yet to give my GMAT hoping for a session 07-09 admit... Thunderbird was the name of a car and a motorcycle and a brand of beer till 2 weeks ago and then I came across a post on one of the websites and then I saw this thread.
harshg Sayssorry. Isn't Thuderbird in Arkansas (AK) or is it in Arizona (AZ).... did not validate before the post.
Thunderbird is in Arizona (AZ).
Regarding I-20 I don't think you can book appointment without I-20 at least through the web appointment system. You can of course book an appointment with another b-school's I-20 and then change the I-20 before visa interview . I've heard others do that.
Did you mean AZ.
Thunderbird is in Phoenix.. home of the SUNS!!
Cheers
V:grab:
No we can't simba..we have to have an I-20 for that...waiting for my I-20 now...it will come arn end of MAy,,then only i can apply for visa..i don't know by then will i be able to get a date or not...:
samsmart99 SaysNo we can't simba..we have to have an I-20 for that...waiting for my I-20 now...it will come arn end of MAy,,then only i can apply for visa..i don't know by then will i be able to get a date or not...:
I have got an admit mail and I need to show the funds for the I-20 otself and also for the Visa. Any suggestions or workarounds considering there are are bhikaris like me who wanna do the MBA from out there too!!!: :
Doesn't your b-school have no-cosinger loans?
If not, maybe you should not have applied to that school as you term yourself as a bhikari :satisfie:
You can temporarily borrow money from relatives/friends for ur I-20/visa. Or get them to sign an affidavit on stamp paper that they'll pay so much $$ for your MBA.
Regards
Getting the international student loan is only after getting the visa. I can make through to that once I have a visa on hand... However, for the I-20/ visa, the funds requried are difficult to make arrangements for as family put togther with the loans from Indian banks, I figure that I may be able to garner a maximum of 25 lakhs, when requirements for the Visa itself maybe much higher!
Hence directions required...
Regards,
Satish
If you can find any consultancy that deals with getting US visa they generally will take care of all the paper work including showing the bank balance till you go for a visa interview. They even keep themselves updated on the type of questions being asked and paper work, the consulate is concerned at the time of inteview etc. So find try to hookup with any conslutant in your area. They might charge you about 1.5% to 2% to show the required bank balance. Beware of cheaters go to only reputed ones.
Thunderbird is in Arizona (AZ).
Regarding I-20 I don't think you can book appointment without I-20 at least through the web appointment system. You can of course book an appointment with another b-school's I-20 and then change the I-20 before visa interview . I've heard others do that.
read these.. i posted them on someother thread...
http://www.pagalguy.com/469298-post8.html
http://www.pagalguy.com/469302-post9.html
thanks for these posts,,i willask my college based on this..
Hi Samarth,
I have been admitted to Thunderbird and Im in Delhi too. Send me a mail at [email protected] and we can get in touch.
rgds,
mukund
hi ppl...
I wanted to know of the various "workaround options" mentioned earlier in this thread.How are ppl who dont have d necessary moolah planning to secure their I20?
hi.. you are not allowed as per PG rules to post your contact in a post. Please edit it by pressing the edit button on the bottom right... PM the person if you want to contact him
This is a 2 yr old thread so no danger of anyone contacting ne1 else ,I jst wanted to revive d discussion