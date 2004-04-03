Fore school final results out!!!!

hey guys!! Fore school of management has come out with the final calls!!! yeah just received a letter stating that i have been selected and that i should deposit 55k by 14th of this month. anyways it’s decision time for me as i will have to …
hey guys!!
Fore school of management has come out with the final calls!!!
yeah just received a letter stating that i have been selected and that i should deposit 55k by 14th of this month.
anyways it's decision time for me as i will have to decide between iit roorkee and fore!!!
guys kelp and all the best for the results!!
cheers!!
dev
congrats DEV!!!!!
well done, i feel fore would be a better bet.
buddy i also got final call from fore..
what ur thinking to join : fore or iit roorke?
i think fore is a better choice...
do giv me ur profile..whats ur cat percentile? :
Well I got a final call too but I am not happy.
I have IMI , TAPMI interviews left and I expect a call from NITIE!! all that after 14th and before that I have to deposit this 55000 Rs.
So what do I do? get greedy and reject FORE?
I am in a big fix!!
Well I am from Lucknow...where are you people from?
We maybe batchmates buddies!!
got fore too,but expect symbi by the 8th,so FINGERS CROSSED!!!
any idiea buddies when the whole list ll be out
hi guys..
me also made it this is deepak from delhi... hey dev i guess u r the same guy i have met in imt, gim and fore.. remember? .. ne ways first final call of the year. i m vry happy now waiting for other results to make a decision.. on whether to join it or not.
HI EVERYONE!!! ME TOO GOT CALL FROM FORE.....ANY INFORMATION ABT THE PLACEMENTS AND THE AVERAGE SALARIES????
PLZ HELP!!!!!!!!!
ADITI
Well I have a cousin working in a reputed company & she was responsible for recruiting from FORE. the placements this year she said were very good...also the sal, although I dont know the exact figures would be somewhere between 3 to 4 lcs per annum.
One of the reasons I might give TAPMI a miss because even though its much better than FORE it still in a remote location and hence has some placement problems.
Hi everyone
I am joining Fore and deposited the fee yesterday. It was a choice between fore & ICFAI gurgaon for me and I went for Fore as wasnt getting very good feedpack on gurgaon in terms of placements etc. (Sidbha thanx for ur input on my query!! appreciate it!!) and when I visited the campus it was a total perception buster in terms of infrastructure. So look fwd to meetin my batchmates at Fore. As far as avg salary at Fore is concerned it is between 3.2 to 3.5 lacs PA. For people with 2 or more yrs of work ex it was around 4 lacs PA. Placements hve been good with a lota juicy companies comin like TCS, Kotak, Accenture etc. Hope this helps. Take care
hiii guys ....I too have a final call from FORE 😁 .. was waitin for NM results .... could not make it .. neyways .. me "the devil " from bombay ..ppl who have finally chosen FORE as an option plz kindly let me know at catch_thedevil@yahoo.com.... for all others . best of luck guys ....
Hey anybody here got any idea about the leased hostel thing that FORE has written about...
charges?
fees?
facilities?
Just share things you know about FORE...
hiiii man . well i called FORE n asked them abt the hostel n the mess charges ... they said it would amount to rs 2000 + 2000 per month .....BTW which city r u from ?? :
hey man sorry abt the way i spelt ur name ...... sidbha..... in my previous reply .....
thanks devil...(i'll try and catch you sometime else...right now I am busy)
by the way my real name is Siddhartha
and I am from Lucknow.
no details of the hostel?... because it is a leased hostel we should be having alternatives...
Its an institutional area after all
HI PEOPLE!!
I contacted the Fore admin staff and they told me that they have a tie up with a few hostels.....however on going to see a girls hostel it was quite terrible.I then spoke to a few students in fore and they advised that it is better to take up PG accomodation or pool in with some classmates and take up a flat.Such accomodatino is available close by in Ber Sarai,Kawaria Sarai,Saket and Malviya Nagar.
In case u pepple know of any girls who are looking for similar accomodatrion kindly let me know as i am also wanting to take an accomodation close by.
regards,
aditi
Hello Aditi
Congrats for selecting FORE. Guess we will be batchmates very soon.
Regarding your query about hostels...im a guy from delhi and have checked out the Guys hostel and i echo your views...tehy are in a real sad state. So i guess PG acco should be a better option. Check out in Saket (Near PVR). Also there is a good Womens hostel behind PVR Area. Check that out.
You can contact me at rahulsaraf@hotmail.com for more details
Regards
Rahul
1. You people gave me the sad news...*without thinking ki Don 'bad news' ki kya saza dega*. no good hostels in one of delhis prime institutional area? strange!!! If you people interested in pooling in then keep in touch. Just remember that I need partners who can cook me things... 'cause I cant
2. Hey guys and Aditi (the only gal here) why not create a e-club or something for us... great way to stay in touch. post your opinion here. I can even suggest a name
FORE Ka Zor.
FORE Ka Zor.
3. Rahul, Aditi, Devil, Groovy, max, avisek & dev Keep in touch email: sidbha@rediffmail.com
4. know about me: http://sidbha.tripod.com
HI THERE!!
I think its a great way of keeping in touch...........but who shall do the honours!! :
aditi