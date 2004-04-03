Fore school final results out!!!!

Hi everyone



I am joining Fore and deposited the fee yesterday. It was a choice between fore & ICFAI gurgaon for me and I went for Fore as wasnt getting very good feedpack on gurgaon in terms of placements etc. (Sidbha thanx for ur input on my query!! appreciate it!!) and when I visited the campus it was a total perception buster in terms of infrastructure. So look fwd to meetin my batchmates at Fore. As far as avg salary at Fore is concerned it is between 3.2 to 3.5 lacs PA. For people with 2 or more yrs of work ex it was around 4 lacs PA. Placements hve been good with a lota juicy companies comin like TCS, Kotak, Accenture etc. Hope this helps. Take care