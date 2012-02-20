Best Colleges for Marketing

Hi, I would be appearing for CAT’12. If you all could let me know which are the best colleges to pursue MBA in Marketing ?
PaGaLGuY B-school Rankings 2012
use google!
There are better threads where you can post such questions. Why Marketing is one such thread.
I want to do MBA in Marketing. Since i have just graduated i am in lookout for Sales and Marketing jobs. All the jobs that i am getting are of salesmanship involving kind of door to door selling and extensive traveling while interacting directly with customers and clients.Will such jobs be relevant as work-ex?Please help.
