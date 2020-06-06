Welingkar Mumbai vs Welingkar Bangalore

Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research was established in 1977 in Mumbai which was then affiliated to the University of Mumbai. Later on, in 2008, the Bangalore campus was inaugurated in Electronic City.

Welingkar is one of the top B-schools in the country, and it was ranked in the top 100 B-schools as per National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) conducted by Ministry of Human Resources Development.

It brings on-board industry-academia to connect, and it has been honoured with the special jury mention for excellence in employability through industry engagement. The campus offers plenty of Post Graduate Diploma in Management which is generally two-year long courses.

Courses:

Postgraduate Diploma in Management : This programme is a multidisciplinary programme that offers a fine blend of general management and functional specializations offered in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources and Operations. It aims to nurture the students as competent future managers with leadership abilities and an innovative mindset. Its transformative pedagogy includes lectures, on-field industrial projects, simulation games promoting cross-functional leadership which is delivered by outstanding academicians and renowned Industry experts from leading companies.

PGDM E-Biz : It is a structured programme that has a great combination of business and technology and is integrated to solve business problems globally. Its objective is to make the students comfortable in a dynamic business environment and to learn to evolve with every technological innovation and face everyday problems with smartness.

PGDM Business Design : The motive of this programme is to instil in students the skills and understanding of how to apply the design thinking in an effective and innovative manner to carry out their management practices. It encourages the students to apply the design thinking in the management disciplines and create practical business innovations.

PGDM Research and Business Analytics : The aim of this programme is to empower the students with the skills and understanding of the application of design thinking and an emphasis on information design which helps transform data into very intuitive infographics and visual analytics solutions.

PGDM Healthcare Management : The motive of this programme is to nurture future leaders for diverse healthcare segments such as pharma, health insurance, healthcare IT, etc. to impart knowledge about the healthcare sector and the business environment with a focus on business applications, design thinking, and sustainability to transform students into the future leaders to meet the requirements of the growing healthcare sector.

PGDM Media and Entertainment : This programme is designed to create business managers with a media edge. This course offers a balanced amalgamation of theoretical learning along with the on-field learning experiences to post-production houses, advertising agencies, media agencies, consumer research, and workshops etc.

PGDM Rural Management : This programme aims at providing the overall management of the rural businesses and the technological vision that is required to develop the businesses in remote areas.

PGDM Retail Management: The programme aims at providing a comprehensive view of retailing, an analytical view of a retail environment, and exposure to ideas and issue of development in industry for students who wish to define the retail space of tomorrow. It provides enriched classroom learning, along with theory with an emphasis on the practical application of core retail aspects like – Selling Skills, SCM, Visual Merchandising, to name a few.

The courses are two-year long courses with the tuition fees of Rs. 11 lakh for two years. The eligibility criteria to get into Welingkar Mumbai is at least a 50 percent score in the graduation from a reputed institute and a percentile of above 80 in any of the entrance exams like CAT, GMAT, etc.

Welingkar Bangalore is also amongst the top B-schools and has made a good reputation amongst the students. The campus only offers three post-graduate diploma courses but eh fees is the same as that of its campus in Mumbai.

Courses:

PGDM: This programme is a unique programme that uses the AAA learning approach that is ‘Acquisition, Application and Assimilation’. The programme further enhances the industry readiness of students, Assessment Centre and Development Centre. The process aims to provide holistic developmental feedback to candidates to improve their communication and other necessary skills like leadership qualities, innovative and critical thinking, global perspectives and exposure to real-life business scenarios.

PGDM Business Design: The USP of this programme is the repeated experiences of application in design thinking that allows the students to get enough practice to develop a sound design thinking. The students also get to work on real-life projects to understand the business models better.

PGDM E-Biz : This programme offers the pioneering curriculum that provides insights into digital convergence. It encourages students to explore how various digital technologies and platforms could be leveraged in an innovative manner to help achieve business results through better engagement with customers, innovative products and services, innovative customer experiences (UX/UI) and innovative business models.

The course duration is two years, and the fees are same as the Mumbai campus that is Rs. 11 lakhs for two years.

The main difference between the 2 campuses is that Mumbai campus offers more courses than the Bangalore campus. Mumbai campus being the older campus has better faculty and amenities as compared to the Bangalore campus.

Though both the institutions are equally good, the Mumbai campus is generally preferred over the Bangalore campus.

