UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 134 vacancies for various positions before 13th Feb on upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2020

The recruitment notification has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 134 vacancies for multiple positions for various departments on January 24th, 2020.

The vacant positions for which the recruitment drive is going to be held are Medical Officer (Ayurveda, Unani, Neuro-Surgery, Plastic Surgeon, Urology), Anthropology, Assistant Library (Tamil), Assistant Engineer, Scientists, and Gastroenterologist Specialist for various central government departments and ministries.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment exam are upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The details of vacancies are as follows:

MedicalOfficer/Research Officer (Ayurveda), Ministry of Ayush – 37 posts

Medical Officer or Research Officer (Unani), Ministry of Ayush – 07 posts

Anthropologist, Anthropological Survey of India, Department of Culture, Ministry of Culture – 01 post

Assistant Library & Information Officer (Tamil), National Library in Kolkata, Ministry of Culture – 01 post

Assistant Engineer – Quality Assurance Armament (Ammunition), Directorate General of Quality Assurance in the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence – 11 posts

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance), Directorate General of Quality Assurance in the Department of Defence Production in Ministry of Defence – 39 posts

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Weapons) in the Directorate General of Quality Assurance in Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence – 14 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Northern Eastern Council Secretariat, Shillong, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) – 02 posts

Scientist ‘B’ (Documents) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs – 06 posts

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry) in Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti -02 posts

Senior Divisional Medical Officer – Neuro-Surgery in Railway Board, Ministry of Railways – 04 posts

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Plastic Surgery) in the Railway Board, Ministry of Railways – 02 posts

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Urology) in the Railway Board, Ministry of Railways – 04 posts

Specialist Grade III (Gastroenterology) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi – 01 post

Specialist Grade III – Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi – 03 posts

The last day to get printed the submitted application form is February 13th, 2020. Keep visiting the official website for more latest updates on the examination.

