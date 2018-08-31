UGC-NET December 2018 Registration Open

UGC NET December 2018 Exam Schedule

The conduct of the UGC-NET examination has been entrusted to the NTA by Government of India. The NTA will conduct the next UGC-NET for ‘only Assistant Professor’ or for ‘both Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ between 9th to 23rd December, 2018. The applications for the exam are now open.

To read UGC-NET December 2018 Detailed Notification, use this link UGC NET December 2018 Information Bulletin Apply for UGC-NET December 2018 using this link UGC NET December 2018 Apply Here

UGC NET December 2018 Important Dates

Detailed Information Bulletin Release 1st September 2018 UGC-NET December 2018 Online Application 1st September 2018 – 30th September 2018 Last Date for Fee Payment 1st October, 2018. Printing of Admit Cards from NTA’s website From 19.11.2018 Exam Dates Between 9th to 23rd December, 2018. Declaration of Result on NTA’s website By 10thJanuary, 2019.

UGC-NET December 2018 Exam Structure

The test will consist of two papers as given below:

How to Register for UGC NET 2018

Candidates can apply for UGC-NET December, 2018 “Online” ONLY. The Application Form other than online mode will not be accepted, in any case. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Submission of Online Application Form may be done by accessing NTA website www.ntanet.nic.in only. Candidates must follow the instructions strictly as given in the Information Bulletin and on NTA’s website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified. Candidates must ensure that e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on e-mail address or SMS on given Mobile Number only. Instructions for filling Online Application Form :

• Download Information Bulletin and Replica of Application Form. Read these carefully to ensure your eligibility.

• Follow the 4 steps given below to Apply Online:

Step-1: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application No. / (Please see Annexure – VIII)

Step-2: Upload scanned images of Candidate’s Photograph (between 10 kb – 200 kb) and Candidate’s Signature (between 4 kb – 30 kb) in JPG/JPEG format.

Step-3: Make payment of fee using SBI_MOPS and keep proof of fee paid.

Step-4: Print at least four printouts of Confirmation Page after successful remittance of fee.

Application Fees

