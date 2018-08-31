UGC-NET December 2018 Registration Open
UGC NET December 2018 Exam Schedule
The conduct of the UGC-NET examination has been entrusted to the NTA by Government of India. The NTA will conduct the next UGC-NET for ‘only Assistant Professor’ or for ‘both Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ between 9th to 23rd December, 2018. The applications for the exam are now open.
|To read UGC-NET December 2018 Detailed Notification, use this link
|UGC NET December 2018 Information Bulletin
UGC NET December 2018 Important Dates
|Detailed Information Bulletin Release
|1st September 2018
|UGC-NET December 2018 Online Application
|1st September 2018 – 30th September 2018
|Last Date for Fee Payment
|1st October, 2018.
|Printing of Admit Cards from NTA’s website
|From 19.11.2018
|Exam Dates
|Between 9th to 23rd December, 2018.
|Declaration of Result on NTA’s website
|By 10thJanuary, 2019.
UGC-NET December 2018 Exam Structure
The test will consist of two papers as given below:
How to Register for UGC NET 2018
- Candidates can apply for UGC-NET December, 2018 “Online” ONLY.
- The Application Form other than online mode will not be accepted, in any case. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate.
- Submission of Online Application Form may be done by accessing NTA website www.ntanet.nic.in only.
- Candidates must follow the instructions strictly as given in the Information Bulletin and on NTA’s website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.
- Candidates must ensure that e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on e-mail address or SMS on given Mobile Number only.
- Instructions for filling Online Application Form :
• Download Information Bulletin and Replica of Application Form. Read these carefully to ensure your eligibility.
• Follow the 4 steps given below to Apply Online:
Step-1: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application No. / (Please see Annexure – VIII)
Step-2: Upload scanned images of Candidate’s Photograph (between 10 kb – 200 kb) and Candidate’s Signature (between 4 kb – 30 kb) in JPG/JPEG format.
Step-3: Make payment of fee using SBI_MOPS and keep proof of fee paid.
Step-4: Print at least four printouts of Confirmation Page after successful remittance of fee.
Application Fees
