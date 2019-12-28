UCEED 2020 Admit Card

The admit card for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCCED) 2020 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of UCEED.

This entrance exam is being held for intaking candidates to take admission to B Design programme at IIT Bombay, Guwahati, Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur. The entrance exam for UCEED 2020 is scheduled to be on 18th January 2020.

The admit card contains all the exam related details and also will have the name of the candidate, registration ID, roll number for UCEED 2019, photograph, signature, examination schedule, examination centre details and instructions to candidates.

The official website to download the UCEED 2020 admit card and get details on the examination is www.uceed.iitb.ac.in .

Steps to download UCEED 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website of UCEED as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the ‘admit card download’ available on the homepage.

Go to the ‘login’ in the new window opened.

Log-in using individual’s id and password.

Candidates can find the admit card appeared on the screen.

Check, Download and take a print out for future reference.

The UCEED 2020 exam will be held across the country in 24 cities. The three-hour exam will begin from 10 am and will end by 1 pm.

Candidates qualifying the UCEED exam will have to apply separately for the B. Des programme and final admissions will take place based on merit list prepared on the performance basis.

Also read, UCEED and CEED 2020 Registration.

<noscript><iframe title="UCEED 2020. ELIGIBILITY, EXAM PATTERN AND DETAILED SYLLABUS" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aWlemTjjAjE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

UCEED 2020 Admit Card Released on uceed.iitb.ac.in; Exam on 18th Jan was last modified:

Read More