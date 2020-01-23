TRB TN Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1060 Lecture Posts on trb.tn.nic.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    TRB TN Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply online for 1060 Lecture Posts on the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

    On 22 January 2020, Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu has begun the online application process for the post of Lecturer. Qualified and intrigued ones can apply for TRB TN Recruitment through the official site www.trb.tn.nic.in at the latest 12 February 2020 till 5 PM.

    The enrollment is being done to fill 1060 posts of Lecturer (B.Tech/Non-B.Tech) in government diploma colleges and institutions. The online test will be organized for the selection of candidates in the 1st week of May 2020.

    The board had previously discharged the official notification on its website on 27 November. Applicants can find the details on TRB TN Lecturer Recruitment below:

    Notification Details:

    Notification No. 14/2019
    Start date of online Application 22 January 2020
    Last date for submission of application 12 February 2020 till 5 PM
    Date of Online CBT 1st week of May 2020

    Vacancy Details:

    Branch of Study Number of openings
    Civil Engineering 112 posts
    Mechanical Engineering 219 posts
    Electrical and Electronics Engineering 91 posts
    Electronics and Communication Engineering 119 posts
    Instrumentation and Control Engineering 3 posts
    Computer Engineering 135 posts
    Information Technology 6 posts
    Production Engineering 6 posts
    Textile Technology 3 posts
    Printing Technology 6 posts
    English 88 posts
    Mathematics 88 posts
    Physics 83 posts
    Chemistry 84 posts
    Modern Office Practice 17 posts

    Eligibility Criteria:

    • Lecturer for engineering subjects: Candidate must hold B. Tech/BE Degree in the relevant branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture with least 60% score or equivalent. If the applicant has a master’s degree in the relevant subject of Technology / Architecture, then he or she must possess a 60% score or equivalent either at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree course.”
    • Lecturer in non-Engineering subjects – Candidate must hold a Master’s degree in the relevant branch with a 60% score.

    Selection Criteria:

    Candidates will get selected based on their performance in the online computer-based test.

    Exam Fee:

    For SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability Candidates Rs.300
    For others Rs.600/-

    Application Process:

    Competitors ought to apply through online mode only in the Teachers Recruitment Board site http://www.trb.tn.nic.in. No other mode of application will be accepted. For further details, check the official site or the notification pdf.

