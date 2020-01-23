TRB TN Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1060 Lecture Posts on trb.tn.nic.in

TRB TN Recruitment 2020

On 22 January 2020, Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu has begun the online application process for the post of Lecturer. Qualified and intrigued ones can apply for TRB TN Recruitment through the official site www.trb.tn.nic.in at the latest 12 February 2020 till 5 PM.

The enrollment is being done to fill 1060 posts of Lecturer (B.Tech/Non-B.Tech) in government diploma colleges and institutions. The online test will be organized for the selection of candidates in the 1st week of May 2020.

The board had previously discharged the official notification on its website on 27 November. Applicants can find the details on TRB TN Lecturer Recruitment below:

Notification Details:

Notification No. 14/2019 Start date of online Application 22 January 2020 Last date for submission of application 12 February 2020 till 5 PM Date of Online CBT 1st week of May 2020

Vacancy Details:

Branch of Study Number of openings Civil Engineering 112 posts Mechanical Engineering 219 posts Electrical and Electronics Engineering 91 posts Electronics and Communication Engineering 119 posts Instrumentation and Control Engineering 3 posts Computer Engineering 135 posts Information Technology 6 posts Production Engineering 6 posts Textile Technology 3 posts Printing Technology 6 posts English 88 posts Mathematics 88 posts Physics 83 posts Chemistry 84 posts Modern Office Practice 17 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Lecturer for engineering subjects: Candidate must hold B. Tech/BE Degree in the relevant branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture with least 60% score or equivalent. If the applicant has a master’s degree in the relevant subject of Technology / Architecture, then he or she must possess a 60% score or equivalent either at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree course.”

Lecturer in non-Engineering subjects – Candidate must hold a Master’s degree in the relevant branch with a 60% score.

Selection Criteria:

Candidates will get selected based on their performance in the online computer-based test.

Exam Fee:

For SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability Candidates Rs.300 For others Rs.600/-

Application Process:

Competitors ought to apply through online mode only in the Teachers Recruitment Board site http://www.trb.tn.nic.in. No other mode of application will be accepted. For further details, check the official site or the notification pdf.

