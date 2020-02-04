The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is one of the few entrance exams in India that are held four times in an academic year, starting from February.

MAT is also unique because applicants get the option of appearing in two modes of examination- the Computer Based Test (CBT) and the Paper-Based Test (PBT).

The All India Management Association (AIMA) is responsible for conducting the MAT. With the completion of MAT 2020 CBT on 2nd February 2020, candidates are now targeting the PBT mode that is due to be held on 16th February.

Over 600 B-schools will accept the MAT 2020 scorecard. Of all 600 colleges offering an MBA or equivalent program, which one should you apply to if you get a good percentile?

Find out which are the colleges that you should target with an 85+ percentile in MAT.

MAT Percentile vs Composite Score

What is the composite score of MAT?

There are five sections in the MAT paper but only the marks of four sections are taken into account for the percentile calculation.

The total marks allotted for each section is 40. To attain the composite score out of 800, the marks received out of 40 are further scaled from 0 to 100.

Applicants secure the MAT Composite Score on the scale of 199 to 800 in four sections.

How is the MAT percentile calculated?

The MAT Percentile is calculated based on the Composite Score received by the applicants in the following method.

The Composite Score of an applicant ÷ The total number of candidates appearing for the exam x 100

Tier 1- 85 to 90 Percentile

Most of the top MBA colleges accepting MAT Score are flexible with their cut-offs. Nonetheless, candidates securing an 85+ percentile in MAT have more chances of getting shortlisted for the Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds. Applicants with a percentile in the range of 85 to 90 have a good chance of getting shortlisted for any of the following colleges.

South Zone

The top MBA colleges accepting 85+ MAT percentile in the south zone are as follows.

Christ University, Bangalore.

Alliance University, Bengaluru.

IFIM Bangalore.

Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bengaluru.

North Zone

Amity University, Noida.

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow.

University of Petroleum & Energy Studies, Dehradun.

Jagan Institute of Management Studies, New Delhi .

West Zone

Flame School of Business, Pune.

Balaji Institute of International Business, Pune.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MAT Exam Discussion

Tier 2- 80+ Percentile

Candidates securing an 80+ percentile in MAT have better chances of getting into some of the top colleges flexible with their cut-offs. The following colleges accept a lower percentile but applicants with a percentile in the range of 80 to 85 have a stronger probability of converting the interview call as the MAT score accepting colleges usually assign 35 to 40 per cent weight age for an entrance test.

South Zone

Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Kochi.

Alliance University, Bengaluru.

Amrita Business School, Coimbatore.

GITAM Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam.

Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad.

MP Birla Institute of Management, Bengaluru.

MS Ramaiah Institute of Management, Bengaluru.

VIT School of Management, Vellore.

North Zone

Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida.

Asia Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi.

East Zone

Calcutta Business School, Kolkata.

KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneswar.

West Zone

International Institute of Management Studies, Pune.

Read More