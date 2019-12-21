TNTRB Educational Officer Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 97 Vacancies at trb.tn.nic.in, Check How to Apply

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board is an agency that operates under the aegis of the state government of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board is responsible for conducting various recruitment drives for selecting suitable candidates for various vacancies available across the government educational institutes and schools across the state of Tamil Nadu.

As a result, numerous local candidates who are interested in a teaching career and that too under the Tamil Nadu Government, eagerly lookout for the available vacancies.

There is now a crucial update available for all the candidates who are interested in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board recruitment drive.

As per the latest notification published on 27th November 2019 on the website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board, applications are being invited from candidates for the available vacancies against the profile of Educational officer.

Important Information

Date Event Online application starts 19th December 2019 Online application ends 09th January 2020 Date of the CBT Middle of February 2020

As per the notification, a total of 97 vacancies are available under TNTRB Educational Officer Recruitment 2019. The online application process for TNTRB Educational Officer Recruitment 2019 has started on 19th December 2019.

The candidates who are interested in applying for the available vacancies, must log-on to the official website of TNTRB Educational Officer Recruitment 2019 @ www.trb.tn.nic.in and complete their applications for the post of Educational Officer as soon as possible.

The online application window under TNTRB Educational Officer Recruitment 2019 is closing on 9th January 2020, so the candidates should log-on to the official website as soon as possible to complete these formalities. Thereafter, the online application link will be deactivated.

All the candidates who have completed their registrations successfully, will be appearing for the Online Computer Based Test under TNTRB Educational Officer Recruitment 2019 in the middle of February 2020.

The maximum acceptable age to apply for TNTRB Educational Officer Recruitment 2019 is 35 years.

Selection of candidates under TNTRB Educational Officer Recruitment 2019 will be based on their performance in the online test and oral test.

The candidate must hold a BA/BSc degree from a recognized Indian university.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under TNTRB Educational Officer Recruitment 2019?

Answer: A total of 97 vacancies are available under TNTRB Educational Officer Recruitment 2019.

Question: Which is the official website for TNTRB Educational Officer Recruitment 2019?

Answer: Online applications must be completed @ www.trb.tn.nic.in

Question: When is the last date to apply for TNTRB Educational Officer Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The online application window will be closing on 9th January 2020.

Question: When will be the online CBT conducted for TNTRB Educational Officer Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The online CBT will be conducted in the middle of February 2020.

