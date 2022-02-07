Student Driven Clubs at NIBM Pune

VITTARTH , the Finance Club of NIBM, is a student-run group founded to offer well-researched ideas and educated perspectives on financial markets, industry, banking, the economy, and the world at large. There are five verticals of VittArth, namely, Stock-Pick, Industry Analysis, Banking, Arthanomics and the Weekly Wrap-up.

Stock Pick – Here, the analysis of a particular stock takes place. Two students get a task to overview the selected company’s stock, which includes analyzing the company’s fundamentals, like its growth, revenue, PAT, margins, earnings etc. Also, industry comparison based on ratios like ROE, ROCE is done.

Industry Analysis – It basically includes gaining knowledge of what is happening in a particular industry, the demand-supply situation, nature and level of competition within the industry as well as other emerging industries, future prospects, impact of external factors on the industry etc.

Banking – Here, students present a well-researched report on the topics related to current events in the world of banking and finance like RBI policies, Basel accords, government initiatives for the finance industry.

Arthanomics – Its main focus is on the economic aspect of the country, covering areas like the various schemes by the Government, economic policies, indexes, GDP news, etc. A concrete, yet understandable post is made on such trending topics for the readers.

Weekly Wrap-up – Here, students do research on current week’s news topic. This vertical is further sub-divided into Economy news, Banking news, Market news, Miscellaneous news and Special issue. Special issue comprises of information about a burning topic. This vertical aims to make everyone aware of the current happenings in the environment.

KONSULT, the Consulting club of NIBM, aims to equip students with skills, connections, and problem-solving acumen required to thrive in the consulting world. It includes three main tasks- White Paper Analysis, Case Study interview and Podcasts. Recently, the club has also made it’s debut on Instagram, where aspiring consultants can find short and creative posts related to the consulting sector. In WPA, a detailed research report on a topic is done, presenting solution to a problem within the industry. On 18th December, 2021 Konsult organized an interview session wherein the senior students walked their juniors through a case study in limited time and a pre-decided framework and it was extremely insightful for aspiring consultants. The podcast series leans towards innovation and new trends in the financial world. Recently we had a topic “New ways of banking and the rise of fintech in India” -talked upon by Mr. Harsh Gandhi, Associate, McKinsey & Company. “Innovation and how consultants enable it within their client’s organization”- discussed by Mr. Akhilesh Oberoi, Senior Associate, PWC.

VITTNIVESH , the Investing club of NIBM, exists with a central focus on a variety of investment analysis and management activities.

It comprises of the following main tasks:

Equity-reports, wherein students make a detailed analysis including both fundamental and technical analysis, peer comparison etc. of a particular company from any industry

Instagram posts, where a short and creative post on any relevant financial topic is made.

Weekly closing bell, where the most relevant happenings of the market is presented in a readable format.

Bi-Monthly duo- Here, detailed articles about the financial markets, taxes, banking and economy as a whole is made twice a month.

The club also got chosen for Paytm Money’s affiliate program, where Paytm money provided many benefits to club members on using their platform. It also entered its first-ever paid collaboration with frontpage, an investor-centric platform focused on sharing market conditions and strategies. NIBM was invited to “Stockgro Aspire”, an inter-institute stock market simulation competition, wherein many students from both the batches participated. The trading tech vertical of this club also suggests one stock every month for the investors. In this quarter, all the three stocks provided satisfactory results in the short run.

UTTHAN , the CSR club of NIBM, aims to organize community-driven solutions that will empower, protect, and give equal rights to children and create a sustained and inclusive environment. Recently, the students of the club started an initiative -‘Vocal for Local’, an interview series with the local vendors around different parts of the country, which aimed at listening to their stories and spreading the message of purchasing their handmade products.

PGDM (B&FS) 2022-2024 Selection Process:

Applicants will be shortlisted for WAT/PI process based on any of the following entrance exam scorecard submitted

CAT 2021

XAT 2022

CMAT 2022

GMAT

GRE

The mode of conduct for WAT/PI will be informed later vowing to the COVID-19 pandemic and Government norms. Kindly keep a tab on the official website for information regarding the mode of conduct for WAT/PI process.

To apply, visit the official website of NIBM India at https://www.nibmindia.org

To know more about NIBM Pune join, Official] National Institute of Bank Management [NIBM] PGDM Admission 2022-2024 | PaGaLGuY

