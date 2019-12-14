Staff Selection Board Dadra and Nagar Haveli Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Supervisor and Lower Division Clerk, Panchayat Secretary and Cashier Posts, Steps How to Apply

Dadra and Nagar Haveli is a union territory of India and is controlled directly by the Government of India through the local administration. Several vacancies are notified by the administration periodically for selecting suitable candidates for different vacancies available.

There is a crucial bit of information for the candidates who are interested in pursuing a career with the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administration.

As per the latest job advertisement published on 11th December 2019, applications are invited for the posts of Female Supervisor and Lower Division Clerk/ Panchayat Secretary/ Cashier.

The total number of available vacancies is 35, out of which 7 vacancies pertain to the post of Female Supervisor, and 28 vacancies are related to the post of Lower Division Clerk/ Panchayat Secretary/ Cashier.

These vacancies are available under the Child Development Project Office, Dadra NH and Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administration.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administration Vacancies: Important Dates

Date Events Publication of the employment advertisement 11th December 2019 Commencement of the online application 12th December 2019 Closure of the online application process 11th January 2020 Written test/Skill Test To be announced

Candidates who are interested in the advertised vacancies must log-on to the official website of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administration @ daman.nic.in/ojasdnh to complete their applications. The application link has been activated on 12th December 2019 and will be active till 11th January 2020 only.

Thereafter the link will be deactivated, and no further applications will be accepted. Candidates must, therefore, complete their online applications for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administration vacancies as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute hassles.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administration: Important Information

Only female candidates can apply for the post of Female Supervisor.

Candidates having a domicile in Dadra and Nagar Haveli will be given extra weight.

Upper age limit for both the profiles is 27 years.

Candidates must submit a copy of their SC/ST Certificate to apply for the reserved vacancies.

Age relaxation of 5 years is available only to candidates from the SC/ST Category.

An application fee of Rs. 100 is payable by all candidates

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Staff Selection Board Dadra and Nagar Haveli Recruitment 2019

Question: When will the application process for Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administration vacancies commence?

Answer: The link for online applications will be activated on 12th December 2019 onwards on the official website.

Question: Which is the official website of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administration?

Answer: The official website of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administration is hdaman.nic.in/ojasdnh. Candidates must complete their applications on the website only.

Question: What is the application fee payable by the candidates?

Answer: Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs. 100 to apply for the advertised vacancies.

Question: What is the last date for submission of the online applications?

Answer: Candidates must submit their online applications latest by 11th January 2020. Thereafter no applications will be accepted.

