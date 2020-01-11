SSC CHSL 2017 Important Update Released on ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2017 Important Update

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published a significant update for applicants shortlisted to the posts of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant in the Department of Posts through Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination – 2017. In the notification published, SSC has prompted the applicants to visit the official site of the Department of Posts – indiapost.gov.in – to check all the recruitment related details about the vacancies to the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant. The applicants are also requested to check the News and Updates tab of the authority website of India Post for additional details and alerts.

The applicants are supposed to send the appropriately filled-in preference form by email at pasadopchsl2017@gmail.com and send a duly signed copy of the same by speed post/ registered post to the Department of Post by January 27, 2020

The selection process consists of multiple stages. The Tier 1 exam is an MCQ format and the Cut Off is estimated as the total marks secured in the English, General Intelligence, General Awareness, and Quantitative Aptitude. The test also has a negative marking of 0.50 marks for the incorrect response. The expected cut-off for Tier 1 exam.

The website to get more details on the SSC CHSL 2017 exam is www.ssc.nic.in .

Cut Off:

Category Cut-off Range Unreserved (UR) 132 – 145 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 125 – 131 Scheduled Caste (SC) 115 – 129 Scheduled Tribes (ST) 107 – 111 Ex-Service Man 90 – 95 Orthopedically Handicapped (OH) 99 – 107 Hearing Handicapped (HH) 78 – 87 Visually Handicapped (VH) 103-113

The official notification released is https://www.indiapost.gov.in/VAS/pages.pdf.

The Tier 2 cut off is considered as the final cut off, important criteria to shortlist the candidates to get through the last stage.

The cut-off is estimated out of the 100. Applicant must be aware that this is the qualifying round where every individual must score at least 33% marks irrespective of the category they belong to.

