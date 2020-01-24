Savitribhai Phule Pune University: Rules for the Credit System Approved by the Academic Council

There is finally some positive development concerning the first-year results to be declared by the Savitribai Phule Pune University. Ever since the first year exams were conducted by colleges affiliated with the Savitribai Phule Pune University three months earlier, the students have been eagerly waiting for their results.

Thousands of first-year students from science, commerce, and arts-related degree programs have been eagerly waiting for the declaration of the results but no news was coming forth from the Savitribai Phule Pune University in this matter.

As per the reports, the results were being delayed due to the absence of uniformity and the understanding related to the implementation of the choice-based credit system. Now that the uniform code for marking has been agreed upon at the meeting of the academic council of the Savitribai Phule Pune University, the results will be declared soon.

As per the rules of the Savitribai Phule Pune University, the results for the examinations must be declared within 45 days of the examination. But despite this rule, the result had not been declared by the university for the first year exams conducted in the month of November.

Moreover, the forms for admission into the second year have been distributed but yet the first-year results are awaited. When the officials from the university were contacted, they said that the delay was due to confusion over the implementation of the choice-based credit system.

According to Arvind Shaligram, who is the official controller of the examination at the Savitribai Phule Pune University, “It is the first year the credit-based system is being implemented and the respective board of studies for different subjects formed their own rules for the implementation.

However, there were a lot of disparities since each BoS formed rules based on their interpretation. Hence, while first-year results are to be declared at the college level, we asked them to send us the data so we could help.

We called the deans of faculties and came up with a uniform method for implementation of the choice-based credit system, which was approved by the academic council.”

When contacted, the vice-chancellor of the university DR N R Karmalkar said that “These were just teething problems since it is the first time the new system is being implemented.”

He further added that now the results are expected to be declared in the next two to three working days. SO, the students must check the website of the university for updates related to the declaration of the first-year results.

