RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2019 to be Released Soon on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Exam on 29th Dec

RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2019

The RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2019 will soon get released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board. Candidates can download the RSMSSB Librarian admit card once released on the official website of RSMSSB.

The written examination for Librarian posts is scheduled to be on 29th December 2019. Candidates can download the RSMSSB Librarian admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below.

The RSMSSB Librarian examination will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm.

Exam Pattern:

The question paper will be objective type

The written examination will be divided in two parts- Part I and Part II.

Part I will carry 100 marks questions of General Knowledge and Part II will comprise of Library and Information Science and also Basic Knowledge of Computer carrying 200 marks.

There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer.

The official website to download the RSMSSB Librarian admit card and get more details on RSMSSB Librarian 2019 exam is www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

Steps to download the RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2019:

Visit the website of RSMSSB as mentioned above paragraph.

Click on the “RSMSSB Librarian Admit Card 2019” link on the home page.Enter the credentials required to log in.

Check and download the RSMSSB Librarian admit card.

Take a print of the RSMSSB Librarian 2019 admit card for future use.

Candidates need to score a minimum mark of 40 percent in order to qualify the examination.

The online application process for this recruitment exam was started on November 2, 2019, and the deadline to submit the application was till December 1, 2019.

This recruitment exam was being held to fill up 700 Librarian posts in the organization.

