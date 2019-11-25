RPSC Senior Teacher Sanskrit Provisional Selection List 2019 Released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Get Direct Link here

RPSC Senior Teacher Sanskrit Provisional Selection List 2019

The Senior Teacher Provisional Selection List 2019 for the Sanskrit subject by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates can check the list of the selected aspirants from the official website of RPSC.

Candidates qualifying in the written exam 2019 will be able to appear for the Document Verification round. The board will soon announce the date and schedule for the RPSC Senior Teacher Sanskrit Document verification 2019.

The RPSC Senior Teacher Sanskrit Language written exam 2019 was held on 19th February 2019. Candidates got selected for the next round based on their performance in the written examination. The final selection of the candidates will depend purely on the document verification stage.

The official website to get more details on the RPSC Senior Teacher Sanskrit 2019 exam and to download the selection list is www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

Steps to Download RPSC Senior Teacher Sanskrit Provisional Selection List 2019:

Visit the official website of RPSC as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Go to the “News Section” on the Home page of the website.

Enter the link “Press Note Regarding Counselling for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Sanskrit given on the Home Page”.

A new window will open with the required PDF file.

You can print the list for further reference.

The direct link to download the provisional selection list 2019 is here, Link for RPSC Senior Teacher Sanskrit Provisional Selection List 2019.

Candidates can check the cut off marks of various categories for the RPSC Senior Teacher Sanskrit 2019 exam released on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Keep visiting the official website for more information.

