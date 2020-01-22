RPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 87 Agriculture Research Officer Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

The latest notification of Rajasthan Public Service Commission RPSC is about the recruitment process of the Agriculture Research Officer Chemistry 2020. Therefore, all the interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of RPSC and apply for the posts. They can also get important details and other important information like the examination dates and other important information from the website.

IMPORTANT DATES

The starting of filling up the application form of the RPSC recruitment process is from 24th January 2020

The last date for submitting the online application form is 12th February 2020

The last date for making the fee payment is 12th February 2020

The examination date and the availability of the admit cards will be notified soon by the officials on the official website. So, the candidates are advised to keep a check on the website.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 87 posts for the RPSC Agriculture Officer recruitment

For the post of Agriculture Officer (AO) there are 63 vacancies

For the post of Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) there are 24 vacancies

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates applying for the post of Agriculture Officer (AO) should have a Post-Graduation Degree in Science M.Sc. with Agriculture/Horticulture.

The candidates applying for the post of Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) should have a Post-Graduation Degree in Science M.Sc. with Chemistry/Soil Science. with IInd Division Marks

AGE LIMIT

The age limit of the candidates applying for the RPSC recruitment process should be between 20- 40 years as on 1st January 2020.

APPLICATION FEE

The candidates belonging to the General category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 350/-.

The candidates belonging to the OBC/BC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250/-

The candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 150/-

In case of any error, the candidates will also have to pay a Correction Charge of Rs 300/-

The candidates should note that they have to make the fee payment through online mode, i.e. debit card, credit card or net banking OR they can pay the application fee through cash at Rajasthan E Mitra Portal.

FAQs:-

Question: When will the application process of RPSC recruitment process start?

Answer: The application process will start on 24th January 2020.

Question: When is the last date for the submission of the online application form of RPSC recruitment?

Answer: The last date of submission of online application is 12th February 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the RPSC recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 87 vacancies for the post of Agriculture Officer and Agriculture Research Officer.

Question: How much is the application fee for RPSC recruitment?

Answer: The application fee is as follows:

General/ Other state: Rs 350/-

OBC/ BC: Rs 250/-

SC/ ST: Rs150/-

