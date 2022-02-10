Role Of B-Schools In Professional Development, Ft. SDMIMD

In a continua tussle between choosing passion or the profession, many people forget that there exists another option to unite both the passion and profession. In this regard, capitalizing on passion becomes easy. For those who find their thrill in innovating entrepreneurial ideas, choosing to pursue MBA in a reputed B-School becomes the next natural choice. In this context, the most up and coming B-School is SDMIMD, promoted by Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Educational Trust. The school offers a two-year full-time PGDM course approved by AICTE and accredited by the NBA. This program is recognized as the equivalent of an MBA by the Association of Indian Universities. The program is also accredited by ACBSP (Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Program), USA. Moreover, the institution has also gained recognition from EFMD (European Foundation of Management Development. This makes SDMIMD one of its kind and the first institute in India to land accreditation from both institutes. The institute is also a holistic member of AACSB (Association to Advance College School of Business), wherein it stands at the same base as leading B-Schools of the world. SDMIMD is also the second B-School in India to have been awarded BSIS (Business School Impact System) certification by EFMD. The institute has been accredited diamond rating by QS I-Gauge. Moreover, the institute has partnered with multiple universities across the globe to facilitate global exposure to the students. Adding to this, SDMIMD has consistently ranked among the top B-Schools in platforms like MBA Universe, Chronicle, Outlook ICARE India, Competition Success, among many other platforms.

The sprawling campus of SDMIMD is located at the foot of Chamundi Hills. It is a classic blend of modern architecture with traditional aesthetics. The greenery of the campus also manifests in the thriving flora and fauna in the premises. The campus provides everything to make the learning environment more conducive.

The two-year PGDM course offered by SDMIMD is a comprehensive approach for students to enter the world of corporate and nourish the budding minds into seasoned professionals. It has a range of core and elective courses along with projects that help the students to land up great career opportunities. The program also mandates students to get industry exposure through a comprehensive 2-month long internship. The international tie-ups ensure that students are not devoid of global exposure. The university offers linkages with luminaries across the globe like Texas A$M University, University of Montevideo, Shanghai University, Heilbronn University, British University in Dubai, EAE Business School, University of Bordeaux, among many others. The institute has entered into a 5-year agreement with TCS iON for supplementary study for the entire PGDM students. The partnership envisages corporate professional inputs for 8 select courses followed by an internship in an area of relevance to management. SDMIMD students will also undergo TCS’s reputed National Qualifier Test (NQT). Students will get a joint certificate issued by SDMIMD and TCS iON certifying the supplementary study undergone.

Adding to this, the Career Service Centre scales up the employability quotient of the students. The guest lectures by industry leaders offer students an exceptional insight into the industry’s work. The program offers the students to choose from contemporary electives like Finance, Marketing, HR, Systems, Operations, and Business Analytics. The opportunities like live projects, applied research, and knowledge seminars help students to expand their understanding of the subject beyond the classroom and gain practical insight. Varied clubs and associations that thrive on the campus offer students to diversify their skills in the realm of extracurriculars.

The very quality of education offered at SDMIMD can be assessed through holistic placements. The global alumni base also provides testimony of the same. The institute boasts of 100 per cent placements. The average CTC for the academic year 2022 is 8.9 lakhs and the highest CTC was 13 lakhs. The total number of recruiters on the campus were 19, and of these 5 were new recruiters. Some of the top recruiters in the academic cycle 2022 were Capgemini, Unilever, Wipro, IBM, Oracle, EY, Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, HDFC Ltd, Loreal, among many others. While most of the students were placed in the IT sector, other dominating sectors in the placement cycle 2022 were Banking, Asset Management, Consultancy, FMCG, Market Research, Micro Finance, among many others. In this placement cycle, five new recruiters were leading names in the industry. SDMIMD boasts of 10 plus companies which are recurring recruiters at the campus.

A thriving hub of opportunities, the leading B-School, SDMIMD is now accepting applications. It is definitely a good chance for students to envision a great career path and in the world of corporate. The application window for the next batch at SDMIMD closes on 28th February 2022.

