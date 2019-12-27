HomeRailways Articles
    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Railway Recruitment Updates: All the Railway recruitment to be Conducted and Managed by UPSC soon.

    The notification has been passed stating that all the new recruitments in railways will be carried by the Union Public Service Commission. The Cabinet has supported the merger of its eight different services into one umbrella known as the Indian Railway Management Service i.e. IRMS. Indian Railway Management Service will be the sole body that will make the decisions indicated by the candidates while filling the application form.

    According to the new arrangement, Railway Board to be directed by Chairman Railway Board (CRB) which will be Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with four Members and few Independent Members.

    Before Cabinet has recommended the proposal to form a consolidated Group A’ service called Indian Railways Management Service i.e. IRMS from the following recruitment cycle. The creation of the new service will be arranged in discussion with DoPT and UPSC to boost recruitment in the next recruitment year. Creating hope in the mind of the seeker for a better-improved recruitment service.

    For further details please refer http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ .

    As per the latest update, an arrangement all set for the alliance of the existing eight Group A assistance of the Railways into a Central Service called Indian Railway Management Service. The operation will also be pointing out the re-settlement of Railway Board on functional lines controlled by CRB with four Members and some Independent Members.

    Additionally, it was said that the current service of the Indian Railway Medical Service i.e. IRMS name shall be a change and will be called Indian Railway Health Service i.e. IRHS.

    It shall also facilitate Railways to recruit engineers or non-engineers as per need, and offer uniformity of chance to both categories in career improvement. A wonderful program creating opportunity.

    For extra details, the candidate shall review the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

