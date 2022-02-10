Pursue a PGDM, Take a Step Forward: Welingkar Institute of Management

The PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) and the MBA are two prominent management courses that students are keen to enrol in. Students from all walks of life enrol in these courses in order to accelerate their career advancement. Today, students from engineering, economics, and commerce backgrounds, as well as those who already have jobs, see the value of having a management degree, which will benefit them in the long term.

Students are often perplexed when it comes to picking out of the two. While the MBA is well-known for the label it already carries, the PGDM is an AICTE approved programme and it is at par with MBA. PGDM has its own set of advantages, tipping the scales in its favour for a variety of reasons, a few of which are:

Industry-centric Course Design

When compared to MBA degrees, PGDM courses are structured in such a way that they are industry-centric. Only autonomous universities provide PGDM courses, and they ensure that the syllabi are up to date and meet the most recent industry needs. Unlike MBA programmes, which follow a strict curriculum, PGDM programmes are more open-minded and learner-centered.

Programme Options

When you enrol in a PGDM programme, you have the option of specialising in subjects that interest you. At WeSchool, there are multiple programme options and some of the programmes do hold specialisation.

Programmes Offered at WeSchool –

PGDM in Research & Business Analytics

PGDM in Healthcare

PGDM in Media & Entertainment

PGDM in Rural Management

PGDM in Business Design

Programmes Offered at WeSchool with Specializations –

PGDM (Marketing, Finance, Operations and Human Resources)

PGDM in E-BUSINESS (Marketing, Finance, Operations and Human Resources)

PGDM in RETAIL Management ((Marketing, Finance, Operations and Human Resources)

Increased Exposure

A PGDM student gets the chance to do internships in various management areas. He or she will also have the opportunity to meet industry experts and gain first-hand knowledge of how a modern organisation operates. They obtain exposure to the corporate world in addition to intensive classroom sessions.

Mentoring by Seasoned Faculty Members

Distinguished faculty members with academic and corporate expertise are employed by all reputable institutes offering PGDM programmes, and WeSchool is a perfect example of this. These highly skilled educators coach their students in order to mould them into exceptional individuals.

Prin. L.N.Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool) is one of the torchbearers for progressive higher education today, hailing from the S.P. Mandali Trust, one of India’s oldest. They operate every programme with the ever-changing socio-economic world we live in mind, developing tomorrow’s business titans.

Both WeSchool campuses (Bengaluru and Mumbai) offer state of the art amenities that provide the ideal learning atmosphere with the assistance of academically renowned faculty.

The AICTE, Ministry of HRD, Government of India, has approved the college’s syllabus as a benchmark. It’s also Mumbai’s first private affiliated college and the West Zone’s fifth College. The cherry on top is that WeSchool is ranked 19th nationally among private business schools by OUTLOOK, making it one of the best option for students.

Placement Opportunities:

The highest remuneration for the Mumbai campus has been boosted to 19.73 LPA, with an average income of 8.8 LPA, according to the most recent placement figures. The Bengaluru campus, on the other hand, had the highest income of 13.6 LPA and the average salary of 7.91 LPA. With such packages, WeSchool becomes the ideal place to do your management studies if you’re looking for a promotion or considering a career shift.

Both national and international companies with high-paying salaries are included in WeSchool’s student placement procedure. On campus, there are over 350 businesses representing various industries, providing a varied range of options. Top recruiters include Accenture, Amazon, Axis Bank, Airtel, EY, Deloitte, IBM, HDFC Bank, Loreal India, and PWC.

Below mentioned are the programmes available for the PGDM at WeSchool:

PGDM in Research & Business Analytics teaches students how to make sense of the always changing data, information, and knowledge. As a result of the curriculum, the student grows into a flexible analyst and sense maker, a design thinker and innovator, and a risk taker and leader.

PGDM in Business Design encompasses all aspects of management and integrates concepts like innovation, creativity, and design thinking into the traditional management structure.

PGDM in Rural Management (Growing Economies) is unique in that it provides students with devoted practical experience working in rising rural economies. The programme focuses on creating wealth in rural communities by establishing sustainable business models.

The PGDM in Retail Management curriculum provides a general understanding of the retail industry as well as functional specialisations in marketing, finance, human resources, and operations.

The PGDM in Healthcare is a programme that combines business and healthcare disciplines. As part of the learning process, academic theory is integrated with practical application across different disciplines in the healthcare industry.

The PGDM in Media & Entertainment is a challenging and intense programme. It urges students to examine media from a content development framework to content management. Its purpose is to produce a manager who is not only knowledgeable about the complexities of the entertainment industry, but also capable of leading businesses in advertising, digital media marketing, and production.

PGDM in E-Business –It is the only 2 year full time management program in E-Business. It has been designed to develop a flair for technology and business in students irrespective of their backgrounds in commerce, science, arts or engineering. It integrates management and information technology to meet the needs of dynamic businesses like consulting, information technology, banking, insurance, fast-moving consumer goods, and financial services.In addition, it also offers specializations in Marketing, Finance, Operations and Human Resource.

Thanks to its unique teaching pedagogy and facilities like WeInnovate, WeEntrepreneurship, and WeLead, as well as modern infrastructure and stellar faculty, WeSchool stands out as a blend of academic excellence that will pave your path on this journey while giving you the edge to compete with other professionals.

