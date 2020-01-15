Pragati Power Corporation Limited (PPCL) Recruitment 2020: Apply for 04 Assistant Manager Posts at ipgcl-ppcl.gov.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Pragati Power Corporation Limited (PPCL) Recruitment 2020 Pragati Power Corporation Limited released notification for 04 Assistant Manager Posts. Candidates can apply online from official website ipgcl-ppcl.gov.in

    Pragati Power Corporation Limited (PPCL) Recruitment 2020

    Pragati Power Corporation Limited (PPCL) or Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL) is seeking for dynamic and goal oriented candidates to hire for the Assistant Manager (Finance) posts. Candidates can check the details at the official website which is ipgcl-ppcl.gov.in for the details related to the recruitment.

    Pragati Power Corporation Limited (PPCL) has releases 04 vacancy for assistant manager posts. The last date to submit application form is 11th February 2020. Candidates who will be selected will be eligible to receive the salary as pay scale which is 19000 -39100 along with the grass pay of Rs 5400.

    Eligibility Criteria 

    It is compulsory for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria mentioned by Pragati Power Corporation Limited (PPCL) to be hired as Assistant Manager post. They are as follows:-

    1. Candidate should be chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India or Cost Management Accountant.
    2. Candidate must have at least one year experience on job training as Executive Trainee (Finance) in IPGCL & PPCL
    3. Candidates will be preferred who have two years post qualification experience in Finance Accounts department of the Government Govt., PSUs Large manufacturing or Generation Company
    4. The maximum age limit for the candidate should be 30 years. Candidates should note that there is age relaxation for reserved category candidates per the government rules. Also there is age relaxation of 5 years for the employees of IPGCL / PPCL

    Candidates would be selected on the basis of written test , group discussion round and interview round.

    Application Procedure

    Candidates who are interested in working with Pragati Power Corporation Limited (PPCL) can apply through the prescribed format on the website i.e ipgcl-ppcl.gov.in

    The application should be submitted before 11th February 2020 and it is recommended that the candidates check the details and other terms and conditions before they apply for the post.

