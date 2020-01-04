NEET PG 2020 Exam on Sunday; Key Points to Remember

NEET PG 2020 Exam

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is carrying the NEET PG 2020 on January 5 i.e. tomorrow. Those candidates who have fortunately registered and downloaded their admit cards can appear for the exam. The exams shall be a computer-based entrance test which is taken for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MS) and Postgraduate Diploma (PG diploma). The officials will announce the result on or before January 31, 2020.

Helping points to note for exams:

The consciousness of exam pattern: The key to clearing NEET-PG is good knowledge about the timing and pattern of the exam. This helps in understanding the type of questions to expect, marking scheme, duration of the exam such that you acquire a good speed while answering for the exam.

The key to clearing NEET-PG is good knowledge about the timing and pattern of the exam. This helps in understanding the type of questions to expect, marking scheme, duration of the exam such that you acquire a good speed while answering for the exam. Time control is must: The candidates must focus on tricks and hacks to answer the questions with better management of time because that would benefit the candidate excel from others. Time is valuable so candidates must know how to utilize it within the designated time.

The candidates must focus on tricks and hacks to answer the questions with better management of time because that would benefit the candidate excel from others. Time is valuable so candidates must know how to utilize it within the designated time. Mental and physical health: Candidates need not take a lot of pressure before the exam as they might end up confusing all the topics. So, candidates must evade themselves taking pressure, bypass all other distractions, manage their diet and have the required sleep.

The official website for more details on the exam is https://nbe.edu.in/ .

Exam day guidelines:

Candidates can find detailed information on the guidelines set by the authority which is listed below.

The most important thing that candidate need to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination center

Another important is an Original and photocopy of the registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Along with ID proof of the candidate who is going to perform for the exam.

There shall be no electronic items will be allowed inside the exam hall any such shall be considered copy case

The exams shall be hours and 30 minutes examination which will commence at 3.30 PM sharp and candidates must arrive at 1.30 PM.

Also read, NEET PG 2020 Admit Card.

<noscript><iframe title="Neet pg 2020 exam how to prepare in last 15 days" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0p-FCuHBvAQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More