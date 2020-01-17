NABARD Office Assistant 2020 Prelims Exam Date Announced at nabard.org, Check here for more detail

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is a public sector entity that oversees and implements the various financial schemes announced by the central government for the purpose of rural development and agriculture.

With the government focused on boosting agriculture and rural development spending, the role of NABARD becomes even more important. In order to discharge its duties properly, NABARD requires qualified personnel for various vacancies available.

The selection of the personnel is made through various recruitment campaigns conducted by NABARD periodically. Under the latest recruitment drive i.e. NABARD Office Assistant Recruitment 2020, applications were invited from interested candidates for the post of Office Assistant.

The total number of available vacancies under NABARD Office Assistant Recruitment 2020 are 73. Now that the online registration process for NABARD Office Assistant Recruitment 2020 has been completed, candidates have been waiting for further announcements in this regards.

Finally, there is an extremely crucial update for all the candidates who have applied for the NABARD Office Assistant Recruitment 2020. As per the official notification published on the website of NABARD @ www.nabard.org, the dates for the NABARD Office Assistant Preliminary Examination 2020 have been announced.

As per the notice, the NABARD Office Assistant Preliminary Examination 2020 will be conducted on 4th February 2020 across multiple centres in the country.

Candidates who have registered and will be appearing for the NABARD Office Assistant Preliminary Examination 2020, must log-on to the official website of NABARD to check information related to the examination.

The admit card for the NABARD Office Assistant Preliminary Examination 2020 will be published on the official website a few days before the examination. Candidates must keep a close watch on the website and download their admit cards as soon as they are released.

Candidates must carry their NABARD Office Assistant Preliminary Examination Admit Card 2020 along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination, as otherwise they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Only those candidates whose name will feature in the merit list for NABARD Office Assistant Preliminary Examination 2020 will be shortlisted for the NABARD Office Assistant Mains Examination 2020, details for which will be announced later.

FAQs:-

Question: How many vacancies are available under the NABARD Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 73 vacancies are available for the candidates under this recruitment drive.

Question: Which is the official website for NABARD Office Assistant Recruitment 2020 ?

Answer: The official website is www.nabard.org.

Question: When will the preliminary exam be conducted?

Answer: The exam will be conducted on 4th February 2020.

Question: When will the mains exam be conducted for NABARD Office Assistant Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The dates for the mains exam have not been announced yet. They will be announced only after the preliminary exam has been conducted.

