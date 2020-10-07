MBA Business Analytics launched by Jaipuria Institute of Management

In a recent update, Jaipuria Institute of Management has launched a 2-year full-time course, i.e. Business Analytics Professional MBA for students. The university has gained massive momentum due to its holistic teaching methodologies and knowledge streams offered to students.

However, the newly launched programme, i.e. Business Analytics Professional MBA, has added more to its value.

Jaipuria Institute of Management has been affiliated to the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has been offering a unique learning and nurturing environment to students from different corners of the corner.

Moreover, the university has been affiliated with AICTE and thus complies with standard measures while providing education to the students. The university selects eminent students every year for polishing their analytical, critical and managerial skills.

Apart from the unique learning environment offered by the university faculties and mentors, the key aim of the institute is to uplift the soft skills of students, thus aiming at higher growth trajectories.

The newly launched programme, Business Analytics Professional MBA , has been designed considering the growing demand of the industrial sectors along with a global perspective on the discipline.

The Business Analytics Professional MBA will help students to polish their skills and become ready for being the leaders of tomorrow.

The students will be taught fundamental and high-skill techniques to tackle different complications in the management and business sector along. Moreover, due to the widespread digitalisation across different sectors and countries, the students will also be exposed to present tools and technologies.

The overall course for Business Analytics Professional MBA has been designed to impart knowledge of skills like Artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, blockchain, critical thinking abilities, design knowledge and thinking, programming skills, problem-solving abilities along with other communication and technical requirements.

Therefore, the Business Analytics Professional MBA has been launched as a step towards preparing the students for a better tomorrow.

Eligibility criteria for the Business Analytics Professional MBA programme

Students willing to take admission into the Business Analytics Professional MBA programme must follow the eligibility guidelines before applying for the same. In case the candidate fails to abide by the eligibility guidelines and rules, his/her application might get rejected.

Therefore, it is essential to read the guidelines thoroughly before applying for the programme. The eligibility criteria for the Business Analytics Professional MBA programme are mentioned herewith.

Candidates applying for the Business Analytics Professional MBA programme must have secured a minimum of 50 percent marks in the graduation programme or any equivalent course. The candidate must have secured minimum marks in entrance examinations like CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, etc. to be able to secure a seat in the desired programme. The merit list is released by the institution after the scorecards of the entrance test are released. Further, the candidate must have authentic academic documents while registering for the programme

The candidates must visit the official website for knowing more about the eligibility criteria for applying for the Business Analytics Professional MBA programme. Interested students can visit the official website, i.e. Jaipuria.edu.in/jim or can call on the helpline number, i.e. 01204550100.

Highlights of the Business Analytics Professional MBA programme

The programme aims at polishing the critical and analytical thinking abilities of the students. Holistic teaching methods are applied with regular networking sessions with industry experts and mentors to know more about the sector.

The overall course has been designed to impart knowledge on skills like Artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, blockchain, programming skills, problem-solving abilities along with other communication and technical requirements.

The business analytics sector has been receiving the highest annual recruitment and career opportunities. Students have been offered job profiles like Chief Information Officer, Business Analyst Manager, Business Intelligence, IT Business Analyst, Consultant/Freelance, Data Analyst, Project Manager, Business Intelligence Analyst, etc. among other profiles.

Professor Dr Daviender Narang, Director at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad, shares his view over the newly launched programme stating that the programme aims at building a strong foundation in business analytics sector of the country and overseas.

The programme will assist students in thinking outside the box and thus, innovating strategies and plans for the growth and upliftment of the overall sphere.

The modern business landscape will be kept into consideration while imparting knowledge of the subjects related to the field. Interested students can visit the official website to know more about the programme.

Read More