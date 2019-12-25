MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020: Apply for various faculty Posts at www.mahadiscom.in, Check How to Apply

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MAHADISCOM) has released official notification inviting applications for various faculty posts.

The notification was released on December 23, 2019, and the last day for submitting applications is January 10, 2020.

MAHADISCOM is a public sector Undertaking (PSU), which is controlled by the government of Maharashtra. MAHADISCOM is the largest electricity distribution utility in India and second largest distributors in Asia.

Details of various vacancies are as follows:

Post: Principal

No of vacancies: 1 post

Salary: RS 1,50,000

Eligibility: Candidate must have a master’s degree, i.e. MTech or ME in Electrical Engineering.

Experience for a minimum of five years is also mandatory.

Post: Engineering Faculty

No of vacancies: 1 post

Salary: Rs. 1,00,000

Eligibility: Candidate must have a master’s degree i.e. BTech or BE in Electrical Engineering.

Experience for a minimum of three years is also mandatory.

Post: IT Engineering faculty

No of vacancies: 1 post

Salary: Rs. 1,00,000

Eligibility: Candidate must have a master’s degree of BTech or BE in IT/Computer

Experience for a minimum of three years is also mandatory.

Post: HR and Soft skills faculty

No of vacancies: 1 post

Salary: Rs. 80,000

Eligibility: Candidate must have a postgraduate degree of MBA in HR.

Experience for a minimum of three years is also mandatory.

Post: Finance faculty

No of vacancies: 1 post

Salary: Rs. 80,000

Eligibility: Candidate must have cleared CA/ICWA examination

Experience for a minimum of three years is also mandatory.

How to apply

Candidates fulfilling the above-mentioned criteria can send their application along with supporting documents via post to the following address.

Office of chief General Manager, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Prakashgad, 4th-floor Prof Anant Kanekar Marg, Bandra East, Mumbai-400051.

Candidates are advised to send the application as per the format prescribed on the official website of MAHADISCOM www.mahadiscom.in

They should make sure that the application form is properly filled before sending out the application.

All necessary supporting documents should be attached and sent with the application form itself. Candidates are advised not to send the application in pieces; all documents should be sent at once.

Incomplete applications shall be rejected. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates and notifications.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the number of vacancies available?

Answer: There is one vacancy available for each post.

Question: What is the experience required for the post of principal?

Answer: Experience of at least 5 years is required for the post of principal.

Question: Can I submit the application online?

Answer: No, all the applications should be sent via post only.

Question: When is the last date for applying?

Answer: The last date for submitting the applications is January 10,2020.

