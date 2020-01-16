LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 to be Released by the Next Week on licindia.in

LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019

The LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 to be released soon by the Life Insurance Corporation of India. Candidates appeared in the LIC Assistant Mains 2019 exam can download the results from the official website of the LIC.

The LIC Assistant Mains result is expected to be released by the next week. The LIC Assistant mains examination was held by the Corporation on December 22nd 2019. The examination was held across the country in various exam centres.

Candidates qualifying the main examination will have to appear for the pre-recruitment medical examination. The corporation will soon release the pre recruitment medical examination dates on the official website.

The LIC official site to get more details on the exam and to check the LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 is www.licindia.in . Candidates must follow the below given instructions in order to check and download the result.

Steps to check LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019:

Visit the official site of LIC as mentioned above.

Click on the “recruitment tab” followed by the Assistant link.

Click on the “LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019” link present on the page.

You will get redirected to a new LIC page.

Enter the credentials required to check the result.

Check and download the LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019.

Take a print of the LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 for future reference.

Candidates getting selected through this recruitment exam will be posted in various Divisional Offices of LIC under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones.

This LIC Assistant Mains recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 7942 vacancies of Assistant in the organization.

