Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) increases 5000 Seats For Class 6 Admissions: Prakash Javedkar

There is an extremely crucial announcement recently made by the HRD minister Mr Prakash Javdekar pertaining to the admission of students to class 6th at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

According to the announcement made by the minister, the total number of seats available for class 6th admissions have now been increased by 5000, thereby offering better opportunities to the students to gain admissions into the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Previously, the number of seats available for class 6th admissions were 46,600, which have now gone beyond 51,000.

The minister further added that during the last four years, the total number of seats at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya had been increased by 9000 seats. With the recent announcement of an increment of 5000 seats, the total increase is now 14,000 in the last five years of the government led by Narendra Modi.

Mr Javdekar also said that this increase would not end here as the government is planning to add another 32,000 seats to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya during the next four years.

The education minister further added that these steps are being taken by the government in order to ensure quality education for the students residing in the rural areas by strengthening the education system in the rural area stronger and more accurate.

In the year 2001, a total of 5.50 lakhs students registered for the entrance exam at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya which has been on the rise consistently and now stands at a total of 31.10 lakhs.

Elaborating further, the minister added that the Navodaya system is the only system in the country where students appear for an entrance exam to gain admission in class 6th and sims to offer higher quality education in rural areas.

This has always been the desire of the prime minister, and the government is undertaking all efforts to improve the quality of education in rural areas. Moreover, the government is also planning to build a Navodaya Vidyalaya in every district in the country to make quality education more accessible to students.

Mr Javdekar further added that the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is much more prominent than private schools under the CBSE.

When one takes a look at the statistics of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya from the last five years, the benchmark has been set for passing the highest number of students from class 10th and 12th, which presently is pegged at 97 per cent, much higher than other boards.

Out of these students. More than 86 per cent of the students’ secured first division. Thereby perfectly demonstrating that it does not matter from where you acquire the education, what matters only is how you educate yourself.

The registrations for admission into the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya closed in the month of December 2019. As there are many worthy students in India who can prove their talent if they can get a proper education.

By increasing the number of seats at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya , the government has offered a better chance to the deserving students get proper education and guidance.

