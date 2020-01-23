JAC 10th admit card 2020 to be Released Today on jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac; Steps to Download here

JAC 10th admit card 2020

The admit card for the class 10th board exam 2020 has been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Students applied for this exam can collect their admit card from the respective schools where they study.

Students cannot directly download the admit card from the official website whereas they headmasters of every JAC affiliated schools are advised to login into the website using their login ID and download the admit card of each of their students.

The respective schools must bear this responsibility to distribute the admit cards to their students. The JAC Admit card can be downloaded only from the JAC official website and not from any other websites.

The online site to get more details on the examination and to download the JAC 10th admit card 2020 is https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/. One must go through the below mentioned steps in order to download the admit card.

Steps to download JAC 10th admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of JAC as mentioned above.

Click on the “JAC 10th admit card 2020” link available on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the JAC 10th admit card 2020.

Take a print of the JAC 10th admit card 2020 for future reference.

The JAC 10th admit card will contain all the exam related details like exam date, exam venue, time etc.

Students must carry their admit card along with one identity card to the exam centre for the verification purpose. Admit card is a mandatory document without which students will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

