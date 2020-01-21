ITBP Constable Driver Answer Key 2020 Released on itbpolice.nic.in; Steps to Download here

ITBP Constable Driver Answer Key 2020

The answer key of the written test for the post of Constable (Driver) has been uploaded by the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Candidates appeared in this exam can download the answer key from the official website of ITBP.

The answer key 2020 has been released for the ITBP Constable Exam 2017-18. Candidates can download the ITBP Constable Driver Answer Key by visiting the official website or through the direct PDF Link mentioned below.

The answer can be checked according to the series, Series – A Series – B Series – C Series – D for all subjects through the prescribed website link. ITBP Constable Driver Exam was on 19th January 2020. The exam was consisting of questions on General Knowledge, Mathematics, Hindi, English and on Trade Related Knowledge.

The site to get more details on the examination and to download the ITBP Constable Driver Answer Key 2020 is www.itbpolice.nic.in .

Steps to Download ITBP Constable Driver Answer Key 2020:

Go to ITBP official website of ITBP as mentioned above.

Click on the ‘Recruitment Section’ given under ‘Branches Tab’ link present on the home page.

Click on the ‘ANSWER KEY OF WRITTEN TEST HELD ON 19/01/2020 TO THE POST OF CONSTABLE (DRIVER) 2017-18 RECRUITMENT IN ITBP’ link.

You will get redirected to a PDF file open where you can check ITBP Constable Driver Exam Answers.

Check and download the answer key and take a print of the same.

Candidates can raise their objection against the ITBP Constable answer key through email to comdtrect@itbp.gov.in on or before 22 January 2020 (Wednesday) up to 3 PM. Any other mode to raise objection will not be entertained.

