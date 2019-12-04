IOCL Admit Card 2019 for Apprentice Engagement in Pipeline Division Released on iocl.com

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    IOCL Admit Card 2019: Candidates can download the admit card for Apprentice Engagement in Pipeline Division Released on iocl.com.

    The admit card for the written exam has been released by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of Indian Oil.

    The admit card released is for the apprentice engagement in pipeline divisions. Candidates must go through the notification released mentioning the direct link of call letter download, instructions for the exam, and region wise list of candidates shortlisted for the apprentices written test.

    The written exam for IOCL 2019 is scheduled to be on 8th December 2019. Candidates would be able to download the admit card till 8 am of the exam day that is 8th December. Candidates must download their admit card before the deadline in order to avoid last minute hassle.

    The official website to get more details on the recruitment exam and download the admit card is https://www.iocl.com/ .Candidates must go through the following steps to download the admit card.

    Steps to download IOCL Admit Card 2019:

    • Visit the official website of IOCL as mentioned above.
    • Click on the “IOCL Admit Card 2019” link on the home page.
    • Enter the details required to login into the account.
    • Check and download the admit card.
    • Take a print of the admit card for future use.

    The direct link to download the admit card is here, IOCL Admit Card 2019 – Direct Link.

    The credentials required to login into the account is registration number and password.

    In case of any discrepancy in the admit card details, candidates can communication with the corporation through the email ID. Region wise email IDs are nrplapprentice@indianoil.in for Northern Region Pipelines, erplapprentice@indianoil.in for Eastern Region Pipelines, wrplapprentice@indianoil.in for Western Region Pipelines, srplapprentice@indianoil.in for Southern Region Pipelines, and serplapprentice@indianoil.in for South Eastern Region Pipelines.

    Keep Visiting the official website for more updates and information on the recruitment exam.

    Also read, IOCL Recruitment 2019.

